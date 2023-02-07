Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
19.90 USD   +1.53%
05:24pSpirit Airlines : Announces Leadership Promotions & Updates - Form 8-K
PU
05:23pSpirit Airlines, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:30aSpirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Airlines : Announces Leadership Promotions & Updates

02/07/2023 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 - Spirit Airlines(NYSE: SAVE) today announced several leadership promotions and organizational updates across multiple divisions of the company.

Scott Haralsonis promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Haralson will provide financial management, planning and guidance, and he will continue to report to President & Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie. Haralson has held multiple corporate finance leadership positions with Spirit since 2012 and most recently served as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since 2018.

Simon Gore, Vice President & Treasurer, has also taken on responsibility for overseeing fuel operations across Spirit's network. Gore has held various positions in the company since 2008.

Allen Messick's role has been expanded from Vice President, Supply Chain Operations to Vice President, Supply Chain Operations and Technical Operations. He will oversee Tech Ops, the work group responsible for aircraft maintenance and technical support functions, effective Feb. 10. Messick has more than 30 years of aviation supply chain and maintenance experience and has served in a variety of roles at Spirit since 2015.

Kirk Thornburg's role has also been expanded from Vice President, Fleet Management to Vice President, Fleet and Power Plant. In this position, he will oversee planning and management of Spirit's growing fleet of aircraft and engines. Thornburg has been with Spirit since 2016 and has more than two decades of experience in the aviation industry.

David Kleinis promoted from Sr. Director, Talent to Vice President, Talent. Klein has been leading the company's new Spirit Talent Center for the last year and his role was recently expanded to include compliance programs and processes. He has been with Spirit since 2019.

"I'm very grateful for the incredible talent we have in place to support our expanding network and growing fleet," said Ted Christie, President & Chief Executive Officer at Spirit Airlines. "I have full confidence in these great leaders, who are stepping up to take on new responsibilities and help us soar to new heights."

###

About Spirit Airlines: 

Spirit Airlines(NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi - something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Spirit Media Relations
Media_Relations@spirit.com



Attachments

Disclaimer

Spirit Airlines Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
05:24pSpirit Airlines : Announces Leadership Promotions & Updates - Form 8-K
PU
05:23pSpirit Airlines, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
11:30aSpirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
RE
10:00aTranscript : Spirit Airlines, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
04:49aSpirit Airlines : Fleet Plan as of February 6th, 2023
PU
04:49aSpirit Airlines : Guidance as of February 6th, 2023
PU
02/06Spirit Airlines Swings to Profit in Q4 As Revenue Jumps
MT
02/06Spirit Airlines beats estimates on strong travel demand
RE
02/06SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/06Spirit Airlines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 376 M - -
Net income 2023 63,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 139 M 2 139 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 9 823
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,60 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
Rocky B. Wiggins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Bendoraitis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.0.62%2 134
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.23%28 812
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.63%25 370
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.17%21 231
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC25.35%18 711
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%17 115