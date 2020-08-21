Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spirit Airlines, Inc.    SAVE

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spirit Airlines Commits $250,000 in Airline Travel to Organizations Supporting Social Justice, Civil Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:21am EDT

Images are can be found here

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is pledging $250,000 worth of airline travel to nine organizations across the country, advocating for social justice and civil rights. The donation builds on Spirit’s mission to give back to the communities where they live and work.

“At Spirit, we promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and strongly support the Black community, because Black lives matter,” said Laurie Villa, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer at Spirit Airlines and President of The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to partner with these great organizations and admire how tirelessly they work to advocate for social justice and civil rights.”

Spirit is supporting the following distinguished organizations in locations where the company operates:

“The Urban League of Broward County is incredibly grateful to be one of the organizations receiving this generous donation from Spirit Airlines,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, President & CEO of The Urban League of Broward County. “During these challenging and uncertain times, we applaud Spirit for stepping up to strengthen our longstanding efforts to advance racial equity and social justice in our community.”

Spirit Airlines is pleased to make this donation as part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the community, while inspiring positive change. In addition, The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation supports the Black community through our work with the YMCA of South Florida, Jack & Jill Children’s Center, No Kid Hungry, Feeding South Florida and educational scholarships provided to the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and Broward College. “It is our commitment to continue to make a difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Villa.

To learn more about Spirit’s commitment to the community and Guests, please visit the Invest in the Guest page for additional information.

About Spirit Airlines:  
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Spirit Media Relations
954.364.0231
Media_Relations@spirit.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
10:21aSpirit Airlines Commits $250,000 in Airline Travel to Organizations Supportin..
GL
08/17Southwest Airlines Stock Remains a Clear Winner As Travel Recovers; Airline s..
AQ
08/06People Are Flying Again -- But Only for Cheap Vacations -- Heard on the Stree..
DJ
08/05Spirit Airlines Offers More Go with Five Times the Bonus Miles on Every Fligh..
GL
08/03SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regul..
AQ
07/31SPIRIT AIRLINES : warns of layoffs, ExpressJet's fate in doubt
AQ
07/30United warns of more pilot furloughs as U.S. airlines eye second bailout
RE
07/29SPIRIT AIRLINES : warns of layoffs; aid for contractors being examined
AQ
07/28Spirit Airlines says 20% to 30% of workers at risk of furloughs - CEO's memo
RE
07/23Big U.S. Boeing customers want the 737 MAX but say contracts need re-set
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 822 M - -
Net income 2020 -601 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 526 M 1 526 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 8 938
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,38 $
Last Close Price 17,21 $
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
John Bendoraitis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rocky B. Wiggins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.-57.31%1 526
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.77%17 546
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.72%14 410
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.87%13 642
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-26.34%11 432
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.63%10 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group