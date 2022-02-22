Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Airlines Earns FAA's Highest Distinction for Aviation Maintenance Technician Safety

02/22/2022 | 09:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is honored to receive the Federal Aviation Administration's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

The award is the highest distinction given by the administration for aviation companies that ensure 100 percent of their maintenance technicians complete additional FAA-developed safety training courses throughout the year.

"Spirit's No. 1 value is safety, and our technicians continuously exceed the standard when it comes to the technical knowledge and training required to ensure a safe working environment and operation," said John Bendoraitis, Spirit Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "This award is an expression of the hard work our technicians put in everyday so that our Fit Fleet® delivers a top performance."

The AMT Awards program was first created by the FAA in 1991 as an incentive to encourage Aviation Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) and employers to participate in recurrent maintenance training and courses. To qualify for a Diamond Award of Excellence, every eligible workforce technician must pass specialized, continuous training in aviation maintenance, regulations and FAA rules annually.

About Spirit Airlines: 

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-earns-faas-highest-distinction-for-aviation-maintenance-technician-safety-301487505.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
09:59aSpirit Airlines Earns FAA's Highest Distinction for Aviation Maintenance Technician Saf..
PR
02/17SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
02/17San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Announces Winners of the 2021 Fly Quiet Awa..
AQ
02/169 Cities Getting Nonstop Access to Myrtle Beach in Time for Summer
PR
02/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds SAVE, MNTV, ZGNX, and CPLG Shareholders About Its..
PR
02/15Rochester Travelers Gain Nonstop Access to Favorite Leisure Destinations with Spirit Ai..
PR
02/15Rochester Travelers Gain Nonstop Access to Favorite Leisure Destinations with Spirit Ai..
CI
02/14SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SAVE, EXTN, CTXS, TLMD
PR
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/12Equity Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm is Investigating the Merger - SAVE, ECOL, EYES..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
More recommendations