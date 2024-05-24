Active-duty U.S. military service members, their spouses and children are entitled to two free checked bags and one free carry-on bag when traveling with the service member

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is saluting our U.S. military service members and their families with the special thanks they deserve. Today, the airline announced it is extending the existing benefits for active-duty U.S. military service members to their spouses and all their children when traveling with the service member effective immediately, including two free standard checked bags, one free standard carry-on bag, and the existing one free personal item per person. Complimentary priority boarding is also available for active-duty service members, and their spouses and children when traveling with the service member.

"We applaud and appreciate our military families who make sacrifices every day to support their loved ones who are in service to our country, and we're happy to extend our gratitude to them with new inclusion in our military benefits," said Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. "These expanded free baggage benefits, coupled with Spirit's low fares to more than 85 destinations, make travel for our U.S. military families more accessible and offers them the opportunity to make new memories together more often."

In addition to the newly expanded military benefits, Spirit has a long history of supporting initiatives for U.S. service members. The airline partners with Luke's Wings and Wounded Warriors to provide immediate family members with free flights to visit service members and veterans who have been injured in the line of duty. The effort aims to benefit the families of our military and help to encourage and motivate the service member's recovery.

Spirit also proudly partners with Honor Flight South Florida up to four times a year to fly World War II and Korean War veterans, as well as those veterans who are terminally ill, to the Washington D.C. area to visit and reflect at the memorials built in their honor. In spring 2023, Spirit flew more than 80 veterans as part of Honor Flight South Florida and will host another Honor Flight this summer.

Furthermore, the Spirit Charitable Foundation focuses on supporting active-duty military and veterans through its Service Member pillar. The Foundation has donated more than $600,000 to nonprofits supporting our service members in the last five years.

Spirit is proud to employ hundreds of military reservists and veterans across the company and provide support through the Veterans Resource Group and Allies, which aims to ensure that resources and opportunities are extended to Spirit Team Members who have served in the U.S. Military, those currently serving, and their families and allies.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-expands-us-military-benefits-to-include-spouses-and-children-302154898.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines