  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
17.53 USD   -0.11%
05:15pSpirit Airlines : Flight Attendants Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement
PU
02:18pSpirit Airlines Flight Attendants Union Approves New Contract With at Least 10% Pay Raises
MT
01:43pFlorida Flooding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Spirit Airlines : Flight Attendants Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement

04/13/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
MIRAMAR, Fla., April 13, 2023 - Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that its Flight Attendants, who are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), ratified a new collective bargaining agreement. The contract includes increased pay rates, more scheduling flexibility and additional enhanced benefits.

"Spirit's Flight Attendants are the best in the business, and we're pleased to recognize their dedication, professionalism and hard work on behalf of our Guests," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We thank the AFA Negotiating Committee, Master Executive Council (MEC) and Spirit Airlines Negotiating Team for their partnership and collaboration to reach this agreement."

About Spirit Airlines: 

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi - something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Spirit Airlines Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 21:14:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 180 M - -
Net income 2023 38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 48,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 916 M 1 916 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 12 025
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,55 $
Average target price 24,38 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
Rocky B. Wiggins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Allen Messick Vice President-Supply Chain & Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.-9.55%1 916
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.88%28 156
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.60%22 433
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.68%21 531
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.99%19 175
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC17.24%17 896
