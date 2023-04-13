Spirit Airlines : Flight Attendants Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 13, 2023 - Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that its Flight Attendants, who are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), ratified a new collective bargaining agreement. The contract includes increased pay rates, more scheduling flexibility and additional enhanced benefits.

"Spirit's Flight Attendants are the best in the business, and we're pleased to recognize their dedication, professionalism and hard work on behalf of our Guests," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We thank the AFA Negotiating Committee, Master Executive Council (MEC) and Spirit Airlines Negotiating Team for their partnership and collaboration to reach this agreement."

