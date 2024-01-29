Escape to a warm Mexican getaway with limited-time anniversary fares starting at $79* one-way

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating two decades of flying travelers between Cancun International Airport (CUN) and the United States today. The airline is commemorating the milestone by giving Guests More Go with limited-time anniversary fares on flights to Cancun for a tropical vacation. The offer is valid for travel to Cancun (CUN) from Feb. 7 – March 6, 2024*.

"For 20 years, we've been pleased to offer our Guests affordable, nonstop service to Cancun, making the popular beach destination more accessible and affordable with the opportunity to save on airfare while enjoying more of Cancun's tourist attractions," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We're grateful to Cancun International Airport and our Guests in Southeast Mexico for embracing our business model and trusting us with their travels for the past two decades."

The airline is also offering members of its Free Spirit® loyalty program 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 points on one-way flights to and from Cancun.** Travel must be booked by March 15, 2024 at 11: 59 p.m. EST and flown by April 30, 2024. To earn even more bonus points, Guests can book their Cancun hotel or car rental through Spirit Vacations® and earn an additional 500 points.

Additionally, the Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the anniversary with a donation of $20,000 to Keeping Kids in School in Playa Del Carmen. The sizable donation will help remove the financial barriers that prevent many children in Mexico from gaining access to an education.

Spirit currently offers nonstop service from Cancun to nine cities in the United States: Baltimore (BWI), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Houston (IAH), Orlando (MCO), New Orleans (MSY) and Philadelphia (PHL). The carrier has further invested in Southeast Mexico through Spirit Vacations, which allows travelers to bundle and save with vacation packages on Cancun hotels, resorts and rental cars.

Cancun Service Destination Frequency Anniversary Fare Baltimore (BWI) Daily Starting at $129* Chicago (ORD) 2x Daily Starting at $79* Dallas (DFW) 2x Daily Starting at $79* Detroit (DTW) Daily Starting at $99* Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 1-2x Daily Starting at $79* Houston (IAH) Daily Starting at $79* Orlando (MCO) 2x Daily Starting at $79* New Orleans (MSY) 2x Weekly Starting at $79* Philadelphia (PHL) Daily Starting at $89*

Spirit will further grow its Mexico service this spring with nonstop service from Tulum (TQO) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) launching March 28. It is the only ultra-low-cost carrier to announce service to TQO from the U.S., and the only airline offering nonstop flights from FLL and MCO.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet ® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with many more brand-new planes projected for delivery in 2024.

is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with many more brand-new planes projected for delivery in 2024. Recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat ® .

with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat . Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. The carrier was also rated a Four Star Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) in the 2024 APEX/IFSA Awards, which is the highest rating for its category and based solely on passenger feedback. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, Travel Weekly named the Spirit Charitable Foundation a Gold Winner in the 2023 Magellan Awards for Giving Back.

*All fares are one-way (U.S. to Cancun), subject to 21-day advance purchase, valid for travel from 2/7/2024 – 3/6/2024 (no blackouts or day of week restrictions), and subject to availability

**To qualify for Cancun's 20-year anniversary Free Spirit® 1,500 or 750 Points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a trip originating from/to CUN on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59PM ET on March 15, 2024 with travel completed by April 30, 2024. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Cancun Anniversary Free Spirit® Points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

