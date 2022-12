Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES OFFERS 34% CUMULATIVE WEIGHTED AVERAGE PAY INCREASE TO PILOTS IN TWO YEARS IN NEW CONTRACT -PILOT UNION MEMO

* SPIRIT AIRLINES NEW CONTRACT OFFERS 25% CUMULATIVE WEIGHTED AVERAGE PAY INCREASE TO CAPTAINS IN TWO YEARS -PILOT UNION MEMO

* SPIRIT AIRLINES NEW CONTRACT OFFERS 43% CUMULATIVE WEIGHTED AVERAGE PAY INCREASE TO FIRST OFFICERS IN TWO YEARS -PILOT UNION MEMO