Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:11 2023-01-10 pm EST
19.51 USD   +1.17%
01:44pSpirit Airlines' Pilots Union Ratifies Tentative Agreement, Retroactive Jan. 1
MT
01:36pSpirit Airlines : Pilots Approve Collective Bargaining Agreement
PU
12:27pSpirit Airlines' Pilots Agree 34% Pay Hike Over 2 Years
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Airlines : Pilots Approve Collective Bargaining Agreement

01/10/2023 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 - Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that its Pilots, who are members of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), have ratified an amended collective bargaining agreement. This contract will provide a significant pay increase and other enhanced benefits for Spirit's Pilots.

"We appreciate the dedication of the ALPA Negotiating Committee, Master Executive Council (MEC) and the Spirit Airlines Negotiating Team for their hard work to reach this agreement," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We truly value our incredible Pilots, and we're proud to recognize their contributions, passion and professionalism as they keep us flying every day."

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi - something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Spirit Media Relations
Media_Relations@spirit.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Spirit Airlines Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 18:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
01:44pSpirit Airlines' Pilots Union Ratifies Tentative Agreement, Retroactive Jan. 1
MT
01:36pSpirit Airlines : Pilots Approve Collective Bargaining Agreement
PU
12:27pSpirit Airlines' Pilots Agree 34% Pay Hike Over 2 Years
MT
01/05Puerto Rican woman arrested, charged in airport assault case
AQ
2022Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Mostly Decline on Tuesday
MT
2022Biden Administration Works to Ensure Airlines Held Accountable for Massive Flight Cance..
MT
2022Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Rising in Defensive Trading
MT
2022Southwest Airlines Cancels About 2,500 Flights Tuesday Morning
MT
2022Southwest Airlines Facing Government Probe Over Mass Cancellations, Delays Due to Winte..
MT
2022Spirit plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 072 M - -
Net income 2022 -259 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 978 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 099 M 2 099 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 823
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,28 $
Average target price 26,88 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
Rocky B. Wiggins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Bendoraitis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.-0.92%2 099
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.72%27 051
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.90%23 533
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.32%20 132
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.06%18 794
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC17.65%17 579