Spirit Airlines : Pilots Approve Collective Bargaining Agreement

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 - Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that its Pilots, who are members of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), have ratified an amended collective bargaining agreement. This contract will provide a significant pay increase and other enhanced benefits for Spirit's Pilots.

"We appreciate the dedication of the ALPA Negotiating Committee, Master Executive Council (MEC) and the Spirit Airlines Negotiating Team for their hard work to reach this agreement," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We truly value our incredible Pilots, and we're proud to recognize their contributions, passion and professionalism as they keep us flying every day."

