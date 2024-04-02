The 2023 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging (DEI&B) Impact Report is available to view here

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 2, 2024 - Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) published its latest Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging (DEI&B) Impact Report today, showcasing the airline's recent efforts to advance its DEI&B strategy and drive quantifiable results in representation, policy design, and a culture of belonging. In 2023, Spirit implemented a robust DEI&B goal-setting process to create a significant impact in the areas of community outreach, inclusive rewards, representation, and creating an inclusive work environment.

"Connecting people from all walks of life to different cultures and places is at the heart of what we do, and we invest that same commitment into building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace where everyone can feel like they belong," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Integrating DEI&B initiatives promotes creativity, innovation, and an inclusive culture that helps us achieve new and meaningful milestones for the organization and the communities where we live and work." The 2023 DEI&B report showcases Spirit's progress toward an even more inclusive future by highlighting key 2023 progress points, including:

Promoting 491 Team Members from historically underrepresented groups, accounting for 67% of all promotions in 2023

Surpassing the Supplier Diversity Program investment goal by 14%, with more than $97 million of Spirit's annual spend committed to diverse suppliers

Equipping Team Members with the requisite skills for effective leadership and equal career development opportunities through programs like Leadership Accelerator and Leadership Altitude

Launching the Women's Leadership Roundtable to foster open discussion about the unique opportunities and challenges for women in the aviation industry

###

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi - something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.