The report is an overview of Spirit's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices covering from Jan. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2022

Clickhere to view the report

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 - Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) achieved a new milestone in its journey toward building a more sustainable airline with the release of its second Sustainability Report. It highlights Spirit's commitment and progress in the areas of environmental stewardship, social impact, and corporate governance. It also showcases the carrier's efforts in building a better society, protecting and promoting its Team Members, and providing high-value service to Guests.

"We believe that our investment in sustainable business practices creates long-term value for our Team Members, Guests, shareholders, and the communities we serve," said Ted Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Airlines. "We remain committed to transparency about our progress and opportunities to improve our efforts, and we will continue to innovate and make advancements that benefit all."

Spirit's 2023 Sustainability Report focuses its reporting disclosures on four priority areas:

Environment

Spirit operates one of the youngest fleets in the U.S., with the average age of the Spirit fleet being only 7 years in Dec. 2022. This leads to better fuel efficiency and an enhanced flying experience for our Guests, in addition to reduced environmental impact. Also, the airline's newest seats are lighter and more comfortable, resulting in weight reduction that increases fuel efficiency. Spirit's strategies for fuel and fleet efficiency allow it to maintain its position as one of the most fuel-efficient airlines in the U.S., considering factors such as passenger seat miles, load factor, fleet age, and revenue miles.

Social

The airline prioritizes Guest satisfaction by committing to 'Invest in the Guest,' making each journey a positive experience with advancements in inflight comfort, pre-boarding efficiency, and operational performance. Technologies like the airline's award-winning self-bag drop system streamline the Guest's bag-checking process for an enhanced experience. Furthermore, Spirit's reliable operation is an important way it takes care of its Guests. The airline achieved a 2022 record summer season with a 99.2 percent completion factor, including 25 days with 100 percent completion. Spirit also engages the communities where its Team Members live and work by giving back through the Spirit Charitable Foundation, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, and Better Spirit Funds.

Workforce

Recognized by Forbes in 2022 as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Spirit is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion that foster a sense of belonging in Team Members, and leverages that culture to continue to attract, engage, develop, and retain diverse talent. The airline transformed its strategy to integrated talent management to establish a holistic, forward-looking approach to talent decisions. It empowers Team Members through its leadership development programs, including Leadership Altitude and Leaderships Accelerator.

Governance

The company's Board of Directors is comprised of experienced members who come from different backgrounds and experiences. Spirit's governance structure prioritizes and maintains up-to-date safety standards, incentivizes responsible practices, aligns the business with long-term sustainability goals, highlights the value of our diverse workforce, and promotes ethical behavior across the Spirit Family.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi - something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.