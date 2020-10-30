Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spirit Airlines, Inc.    SAVE

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Airlines : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Plantronics, Carnival Corp, Spirit Airlines, or Biogen?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, PLT, CCL, SAVE, and BIIB.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-apple-plantronics-carnival-corp-spirit-airlines-or-biogen-301163859.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
09:32aSPIRIT AIRLINES : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Plantronics,..
PR
10/28SPIRIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28SPIRIT AIRLINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
10/28SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
10/28SPIRIT AIRLINES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
10/28Spirit Airlines Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
10/27Global Crossing Airlines Signs Maintenance Support Agreement with U.S.-based ..
NE
10/22SPIRIT AIRLINES : Unveils All-New Free Spirit® Loyalty Program with the Fastest ..
AQ
10/22Spirit Airlines Unveils All-New Free Spirit® Loyalty Program with the Fastest..
GL
10/20SPIRIT AIRLINES : Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg - from Cincinnati at the In..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group