SPIRIT AIRLINES : Turns Up the Volume on High-Value Travel in Memphis with New, Nonstop Service
PU
Spirit Launches Myrtle Beach from Manchester, Marking the Airport's First Nonstop to South Carolina
PR
Spirit Airlines Plans Aircraft Maintenance Facility at Houston Airport
MT
Spirit Airlines : Turns Up the Volume on High-Value Travel in Memphis with New, Nonstop Service

04/20/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Daily service to Las Vegas and Orlando kicks off, with Los Angeles service starting in 2023

Photos and video available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 20, 2022 - Bright yellow planes soared over the Home of the Blues for the first time today as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) launched service at Memphis International Airport (MEM). The first flight arrived from Orlando (MCO) and the first departure was bound for Las Vegas (LAS).

"It feels great to be back in a city I loved living in earlier in my career and come back to celebrate our new, nonstop service that will make it easier for travelers to discover all the culture, music, and history Memphis has to offer," said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. "Growing our presence in Tennessee also means more high-value travel options for our new Memphis Guests looking for convenient flights to some of the nation's most popular leisure destinations."

Spirit Airlines Routes at MEM:

Destination:

Flights Available:

Launch Date:

Las Vegas (LAS)

Daily

April 20, 2022

Orlando (MCO)

Daily

April 20, 2022

Los Angeles (LAX)

Daily

Spring 2023

"This is a great day for MEM's passengers, as Spirit will provide daily nonstop options to two very popular destinations," said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. "We are excited about the potential for Spirit's long-term growth at MEM."

Memphis is now the second Tennessee airport Spirit serves following its Nashville launch in 2019. The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the carrier's entrance into Memphis with a $20,000 donation to Alpha Omega Veterans Services. The Memphis-based nonprofit provides displaced and homeless veterans with the social services needed to reintegrate them back into society. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations like Alpha Omega that have a meaningful social impact on one of its three key pillars: Service Members, Children and Families, and the Environment.

"It is an honor to serve the military veterans who have fought for our precious freedoms, defended our Constitution and who now so desperately need our support and assistance," said Cordell Walker, Executive Director Alpha Omega Veterans Services, Inc.

Soar With Us
There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, and Aviation Maintenance Technicians. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The route expansion in Memphis demonstrates Spirit's continued commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

  • Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022
  • An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®
  • Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services
  • The Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status*

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition. The carrier won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Additionally, Spirit was named WalletHub's Most Affordable Airline. Spirit also received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

###

About Spirit Airlines: 

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Disclaimer

Spirit Airlines Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
