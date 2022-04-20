Spirit Airlines : Turns Up the Volume on High-Value Travel in Memphis with New, Nonstop Service

Daily service to Las Vegas and Orlando kicks off, with Los Angeles service starting in 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 20, 2022 - Bright yellow planes soared over the Home of the Blues for the first time today as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) launched service at Memphis International Airport (MEM). The first flight arrived from Orlando (MCO) and the first departure was bound for Las Vegas (LAS).

"It feels great to be back in a city I loved living in earlier in my career and come back to celebrate our new, nonstop service that will make it easier for travelers to discover all the culture, music, and history Memphis has to offer," said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. "Growing our presence in Tennessee also means more high-value travel options for our new Memphis Guests looking for convenient flights to some of the nation's most popular leisure destinations."

Spirit Airlines Routes at MEM: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Las Vegas (LAS) Daily April 20, 2022 Orlando (MCO) Daily April 20, 2022 Los Angeles (LAX) Daily Spring 2023

"This is a great day for MEM's passengers, as Spirit will provide daily nonstop options to two very popular destinations," said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. "We are excited about the potential for Spirit's long-term growth at MEM."

Memphis is now the second Tennessee airport Spirit serves following its Nashville launch in 2019. The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the carrier's entrance into Memphis with a $20,000 donation to Alpha Omega Veterans Services. The Memphis-based nonprofit provides displaced and homeless veterans with the social services needed to reintegrate them back into society. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations like Alpha Omega that have a meaningful social impact on one of its three key pillars: Service Members, Children and Families, and the Environment.

"It is an honor to serve the military veterans who have fought for our precious freedoms, defended our Constitution and who now so desperately need our support and assistance," said Cordell Walker, Executive Director Alpha Omega Veterans Services, Inc.

