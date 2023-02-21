Spirit Airlines : Warrant Adjustments - Form 8-K





Item 8.01 Other Events.





Warrant Adjustments





On April 20, 2020, January 15, 2021 and April 29, 2021, respectively, Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit") entered into the Warrant Agreements (as supplemented by the Warrants to Purchase Common Stock issued pursuant thereto, the "Warrant Agreements") with the United States Department of the Treasury ("Treasury"), concerning the issuance by Spirit to Treasury of warrants to purchase shares of Spirit's common stock, par value $0.0001 ("Common Stock"), in accordance with the terms of the respective Warrant Agreements pursuant to the PSP1 program (the "PSP1 Warrants"), PSP2 program (the "PSP2 Warrants") and PSP3 program (the "PSP3 Warrants" and, together with the PSP1 Warrants and PSP2 Warrants, the "Warrants").

On October 26, 2022, JetBlue Airways Corporation ("JetBlue") paid $2.50 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock, to Spirit's stockholders of record on September 12, 2022 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 28, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Spirit, JetBlue and Sundown Acquisition Corp. On January 31, 2023, JetBlue paid $0.10 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock to Spirit's stockholders of record on January 25, 2023 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Additionally, on February 10, 2023, JetBlue announced that it will pay $0.10 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock on February 28, 2023 to Spirit's stockholders of record on February 22, 2023 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, on February 21, 2023, Spirit announced an adjustment to the exercise prices and warrant shares of the Warrants.

The exercise price in respect of the PSP1 Warrants has been adjusted from $14.08 to $12.43, and the number of warrant shares issuable upon the exercise of the PSP1 Warrants has been adjusted from 520,797 to 589,740. The exercise price in respect of the PSP2 Warrants has been adjusted from $24.42 to $21.57, and the number of warrant shares issuable upon the exercise of the PSP2 Warrants has been adjusted from 137,753 to 155,983. The exercise price in respect of the PSP3 Warrants has been adjusted from $36.45 to $32.19, and the number of warrant shares issuable upon the exercise of the PSP3 Warrants has been adjusted from 80,539 to 91,200.





Convertible Note Adjustments





On February 10, 2023, JetBlue announced that it will pay $0.10 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock on February 28, 2023 to Spirit's stockholders of record on February 22, 2023 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, on February 21, 2023, Spirit announced an adjustment to the conversion rates of its 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes").

The conversion rate in respect of the 2025 Notes has been adjusted from 88.7598 shares to 89.2248 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of 2025 Notes, and the conversion rate in respect of the 2026 Notes has been adjusted from 23.0627 shares to 23.1835 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of 2026 Notes.









