Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
19.06 USD   -0.68%
04:25pSpirit Airlines, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17JetBlue Reportedly Preparing for Possible US DOJ Opposition on Spirit Merger
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Airlines : Warrant Adjustments - Form 8-K

02/21/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
save-20230221

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported) (February 21, 2023)

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-35186 38-1747023
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification Number)
2800 Executive Way Miramar, Florida 33025
(Address of Principal Executive) (Zip Code)
(954) 447-7920
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value SAVE New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐





Item 8.01 Other Events.

Warrant Adjustments

On April 20, 2020, January 15, 2021 and April 29, 2021, respectively, Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit") entered into the Warrant Agreements (as supplemented by the Warrants to Purchase Common Stock issued pursuant thereto, the "Warrant Agreements") with the United States Department of the Treasury ("Treasury"), concerning the issuance by Spirit to Treasury of warrants to purchase shares of Spirit's common stock, par value $0.0001 ("Common Stock"), in accordance with the terms of the respective Warrant Agreements pursuant to the PSP1 program (the "PSP1 Warrants"), PSP2 program (the "PSP2 Warrants") and PSP3 program (the "PSP3 Warrants" and, together with the PSP1 Warrants and PSP2 Warrants, the "Warrants").
On October 26, 2022, JetBlue Airways Corporation ("JetBlue") paid $2.50 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock, to Spirit's stockholders of record on September 12, 2022 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 28, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Spirit, JetBlue and Sundown Acquisition Corp. On January 31, 2023, JetBlue paid $0.10 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock to Spirit's stockholders of record on January 25, 2023 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Additionally, on February 10, 2023, JetBlue announced that it will pay $0.10 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock on February 28, 2023 to Spirit's stockholders of record on February 22, 2023 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, on February 21, 2023, Spirit announced an adjustment to the exercise prices and warrant shares of the Warrants.
The exercise price in respect of the PSP1 Warrants has been adjusted from $14.08 to $12.43, and the number of warrant shares issuable upon the exercise of the PSP1 Warrants has been adjusted from 520,797 to 589,740. The exercise price in respect of the PSP2 Warrants has been adjusted from $24.42 to $21.57, and the number of warrant shares issuable upon the exercise of the PSP2 Warrants has been adjusted from 137,753 to 155,983. The exercise price in respect of the PSP3 Warrants has been adjusted from $36.45 to $32.19, and the number of warrant shares issuable upon the exercise of the PSP3 Warrants has been adjusted from 80,539 to 91,200.

Convertible Note Adjustments

On February 10, 2023, JetBlue announced that it will pay $0.10 in cash per outstanding share of Common Stock on February 28, 2023 to Spirit's stockholders of record on February 22, 2023 as a prepayment of merger consideration, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, on February 21, 2023, Spirit announced an adjustment to the conversion rates of its 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes").
The conversion rate in respect of the 2025 Notes has been adjusted from 88.7598 shares to 89.2248 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of 2025 Notes, and the conversion rate in respect of the 2026 Notes has been adjusted from 23.0627 shares to 23.1835 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of 2026 Notes.


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 21, 2023 SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
By: /s/ Thomas Canfield
Name: Thomas Canfield
Title: Senior Vice President and General Counsel








Attachments

Disclaimer

Spirit Airlines Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:54:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
04:25pSpirit Airlines, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17JetBlue Reportedly Preparing for Possible US DOJ Opposition on Spirit Merger
MT
02/17JetBlue CEO on Infrastructure Challenges, Spirit, Demand
MT
02/16Spirit Airlines Launching New Service From San Jose
MT
02/16Spirit Airlines is California Dreamin', Announces New San José Service
PR
02/16Spirit Airlines, Inc. Announces the Launch of New Nonstop Service from San José Mineta ..
CI
02/15JetBlue Plans Tallahassee Service, Discusses Merger Benefits
DJ
02/15Spirit Airlines to Add Five New Routes in Puerto Rico by June
MT
02/15Spirit Airlines to Expand Footprint in Puerto Rico to 16 Destinations by June
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 187 M - -
Net income 2023 25,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 80,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 094 M 2 094 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 025
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,19 $
Average target price 25,63 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
Rocky B. Wiggins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Allen Messick Vice President-Supply Chain & Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.-1.49%2 094
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.52%27 916
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.74%24 479
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.15%22 888
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.91%18 268
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC20.43%17 895