    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-06 pm EST
19.60 USD   -0.71%
Spirit Airlines beats estimates on strong travel demand
RE
04:37pSPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:33pSpirit : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Spirit Airlines beats estimates on strong travel demand

02/06/2023 | 04:38pm EST
A Spirit Airlines jet taxis from Newark Liberty International Airport

(Reuters) - Ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Monday, fueled by strong demand for air travel despite ongoing economic concerns.

Shares of Spirit rose over 7% to $21 in aftermarket trade.

U.S. airlines have been trying to cash in on strong demand for air travel, undeterred by rising interest rates and a looming recession, as pandemic restrictions ease.

"Leisure demand has remained strong," said Spirit's chief executive Ted Christie.

However, adverse weather, worker shortages and technical glitches have snarled operations over the past year.

Spirit earned $0.12 per share on an adjusted basis, above analyst estimates of $0.04 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline's total operating revenue in the quarter rose nearly 41% to $1.39 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.38 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 066 M - -
Net income 2022 -279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 149 M 2 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 823
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
Rocky B. Wiggins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Bendoraitis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.1.33%2 149
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.96%29 159
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.45%25 332
AIR CHINA LIMITED-3.88%21 146
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC24.90%18 844
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.77%17 310