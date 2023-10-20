The company said while the action is being taken out of "an abundance of caution", its impact on the airline's network is expected to last for several days.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines on Friday said it has canceled a portion of its scheduled flights to perform a "necessary" inspection of a small section" of 25 of its aircraft.
