July 16 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines on Tuesday said revenue for the second quarter is estimated to be around $1.28 billion, lower than previously projected, citing lower-than-expected non-ticket revenue. (Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Spirit Airlines expects Q2 revenue of $1.28 bln, lower than previously projected
Susquehanna Trims Price Target on Spirit Airlines to $2.50 From $3, Maintains Negative Rating
