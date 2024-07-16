Spirit Airlines, Inc. offers affordable travel to value-conscious guests (Guests). The Companyâs all-Airbus fleet is one of the most fuel efficient in the United States. It serves approximately 93 destinations in 15 countries throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Its ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) business model allows it to compete principally by offering Guests unbundled base fares that remove components traditionally included in the price of an airline ticket. It provides customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi - something the Company call A La Smarte. The Company operate the Spirit Saver$ Club, which is a subscription-based loyalty program that allows members access to unpublished, extra-low fares as well as discounted prices on bags and seats, shortcut boarding and security. It also operates the Free Spirit loyalty program.

Sector Airlines