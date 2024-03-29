March 29 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines' said on Friday it will get a monthly credit from International Aero Engines through the end of 2024 as compensation for Spirit being unable to use aircraft with engine issues.

The carrier said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the agreement would boost liquidity by between $150 million and $200 million. The engine maker is an affiliate of RTX Corp's Pratt & Whitney. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)