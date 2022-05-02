Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 11:25:00 am EDT
21.34 USD   -9.64%
11:20aSpirit Airlines Determines JetBlue's Offer Does Not Constitute Superior Proposal, Intends to Continue With Frontier Merger
MT
11:00aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : April will not be missed
10:52aWall Street inches higher as growth stocks rebound
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about buying stock in Blue Apron, Luokung Technology, Evoke Pharma, IT Tech Packaging, or Spirit Airlines?

05/02/2022 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for APRN, LKCO, EVOK, ITP, and SAVE.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-blue-apron-luokung-technology-evoke-pharma-it-tech-packaging-or-spirit-airlines-301537339.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
11:20aSpirit Airlines Determines JetBlue's Offer Does Not Constitute Superior Proposal, Inten..
MT
11:00aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : April will not be missed
10:52aWall Street inches higher as growth stocks rebound
RE
10:51aThinking about buying stock in Blue Apron, Luokung Technology, Evoke Pharma, IT Tech Pa..
PR
08:57aSpirit still prefers bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue
AQ
08:38aSPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds MSP, SAIL, SAVE, and ATRS Shareholders About Its Ong..
PR
04/26FAA to Meet With Airlines to Discuss Recent Disruptions in Flights in Florida
MT
04/20SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04/20SPIRIT AIRLINES : Turns Up the Volume on High-Value Travel in Memphis with New, Nonstop Se..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
More recommendations