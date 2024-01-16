Spirit Airlines, Inc. is a commercial airline company that provides air transportation for passengers. The Company flies to approximately 92 destinations across 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, primarily targeted toward leisure travelers and those looking to visit friends and relatives. It focuses on value-conscious travelers who pay for their own travel and compete based on total price. The Company offers unbundled base fares with a range of optional services. It allows passengers to save by paying only for the options they choose, such as checked and carry-on bags, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), advance seat assignments, priority boarding and refreshments. It has a fleet of approximately 194 Airbus A320 family aircraft. It also operates Spirit Saver$ Club, which is a subscription-based loyalty program that allows members access to unpublished, low fares as well as discounted prices on bags, offers on hotels, rental cars, and other travel necessities.

Sector Airlines