Ion Energy Ltd. Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - Ion Energy Ltd. (TSXV: SBCC.P) ("Ion Energy" or the "Corporation"), formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp. ("Spirit Banner"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Ion Energy Ltd. ("Old Ion Energy"). As previously announced, the parties received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on March 30, 2020. For additional information about the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 20, 2019, November 18, 2019, December 19, 2019, January 30, 2020, April 3, 2020 and August 4, 2020, each of which is available at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction:

Spirit Banner implemented, immediately prior to the completion of the amalgamation (referred to below) a share consolidation of Spirit Banner's 19,030,780 issued and outstanding common shares (the " Spirit Banner Shares ") on the basis of one new Spirit Banner Share for every two existing Spirit Banner Shares;

") on the basis of one new Spirit Banner Share for every two existing Spirit Banner Shares; Old Ion Energy implemented, immediately prior to the completion of the amalgamation (referred to below) a share consolidation of Old Ion Energy's 59,441,928 issued and outstanding common shares (the " Old Ion Energy Shares ") on the basis of one new Old Ion Energy Share for every two existing Old Ion Energy Shares (the " Consolidation ");

") on the basis of one new Old Ion Energy Share for every two existing Old Ion Energy Shares (the " "); Old Ion Energy and 2724661 Ontario Limited (" Spirit Banner SubCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, have amalgamated and continued on as a new corporation under the name "Ion Energy Holdings Inc." (" AmalCo ");

"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, have amalgamated and continued on as a new corporation under the name "Ion Energy Holdings Inc." (" "); Each one issued and outstanding common share of Old Ion Energy has been cancelled and replaced by one issued and outstanding common share of the Corporation;

All of the property and assets of each of Old Ion Energy and Spirit Banner SubCo have become the property and assets of AmalCo and AmalCo is now liable for all of the liabilities and obligations of each of Old Ion Energy and Spirit Banner SubCo.

Concurrent Financing

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Old Ion Energy completed the previously announced non-brokered concurrent financing which consisted of the issuance of 9,063,329 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") offered at $0.30 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of $2,718,998.70 (the "Financing").

Each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted, without payment of additional consideration, into one post-Consolidation unit of Old Ion Energy (a "Unit") (consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share for 24 months following issuance, at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share) upon satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Qualifying Transaction. Subsequent to the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the Old Ion Energy common shares and Old Ion Energy warrants issued pursuant to the Financing were exchanged for equivalent common shares and warrants of the Corporation, respectively, on a 1:1 basis.

If at any time after four months and one day from the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the common shares of the Corporation trade at $0.60 per common share or higher (on a volume weighted adjusted basis) for a period of twenty days, the Corporation will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants exchanged for the Old Ion Energy warrants to the date that is thirty days after the Corporation issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used by the Corporation will be used for exploration purposes on Ion Energy's Mongolian property and for general corporate purposes.

Ali Haji, CEO of Ion Energy Ltd, commented: "We are excited to have reached this significant milestone, having exceeded the TSXV minimum financing listing requirement twofold. Governments around the world are touting a green recovery from COVID and we believe we are well positioned to be a part of this clean energy revolution. With our TSXV listing, ION Energy expects to capture Canadian and global investors looking to capitalize on this increased demand for Lithium. Mongolia is well positioned to supply the major markets of the world and we are keen to get exploration underway."

Escrow Securities

In connection with the Corporation's initial public offering, 4,515,390 of the Corporation's common shares beneficially owned by insiders of the Corporation are held in escrow pursuant to a CPC escrow agreement (the "CPC Escrow Agreement") on the terms fully disclosed in the Filing Statement. In connection with the closing of the Qualified Transaction, an additional 15,337,277 common shares of the Corporation will be held in escrow pursuant to the additional surplus escrow agreement between the Corporation, its escrowed shareholders and TSX Trust Company as the escrow agent (the "Surplus Escrow Agreement"), and an addition 6,733,435 common shares of the Corporation will be held in escrow pursuant to the additional value escrow agreement between the Corporation, its escrowed shareholders and TSX Trust Company as the escrow agent (the "Value Escrow Agreement").

The 15,337,277 shares of the Corporation subject to escrow under the Surplus Escrow Agreement shall be released from escrow as follows: 5% of such escrowed shares will be released immediately upon the issuance of the TSXV bulletin evidencing final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction, 5% six (6) months following the initial release, 10% twelve (12) months after the initial release, 10% eighteen (18) months following the initial release, 15% twenty-four (24) months from the initial release, 15% thirty (30) months from the initial release and 40% thirty-six (36) months from the initial release. The 6,733,435 shares of the Corporation subject to escrow under the Value Escrow Agreement shall be released from escrow as follows: 10% of such escrowed shares will be released immediately upon the issuance of the TSXV bulletin evidencing final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction with the balance to be released in six equal tranches of 15% every six months thereafter.

Management of the Resulting Issuer

As of the date hereof, the board of directors of the Corporation consists of Ali Haji, Aneel Waraich, Matthew Wood and Bataa Tumur-Ochir. Effective as of the date of the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Ali Haji has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Peter Schloo has been appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Other than the foregoing officers and directors, there are no insiders of the Corporation as of the date hereof

Final Exchange Bulletin

Upon issuance of the final exchange bulletin of the Exchange on or around August 27, 2020, providing final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction, trading of the common shares of the Corporation is expected to resume trading on the Exchange under the symbol "ION".

