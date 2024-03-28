Vancouver, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital (“SBC” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPIR), is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of units (“Units”) and convertible promissory notes (“Notes”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $550,000. Under the initial tranche, SBC issued and sold 2,200,000 Units at a price per Unit of $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $110,000 and $440,000 principal amount of Notes. Each Unit consists of one common share of SBC (each, a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months at an exercise price of $0.18 per Common Share.

The Notes mature three (3) years from the date of issuance and bear interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum. The Notes are convertible into Common Shares at the option of the holders thereof and in accordance with their terms at a conversion price of $0.18 per Common Share for the first eighteen (18) months following issuance and a conversion price of $0.24 per Common Share thereafter. The Notes are general unsecured obligations of the Company.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day following the date of issuance.

SBC intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for revenue-generating lending and ‎streaming ‎arrangements or investment into Blockchain-focused equities, ‎and for ‎general and administrative expenses‎.

The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. (the “CSE”).

The Company also wishes to announce that Denis Silva has resigned as a director of the Company.

