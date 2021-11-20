Log in
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. - STXB

11/20/2021 | 12:42am EST
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqGS: STXB) to Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-stxb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

