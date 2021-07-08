Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STXB   US84861D1037

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.

(STXB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONROE, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, announced today that it will disclose its 2021 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after the market closes.  Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

What:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares' Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call


When: 

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central


How: 

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0867 and ask for the Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.


Where: 

http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations


For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through July 29, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13721108#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals.  The Bank has 37 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas.  Please visit www.sotb.com for more information.

Contacts:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston



(713) 529-6600



STXB@dennardlascar.com


 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-of-texas-bancshares-inc-announces-2021-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301328179.html

SOURCE Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.
04:16pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.  : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Relea..
PR
09:36aSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES  : Stephens Upgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares to Ov..
MT
06/16SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES  : EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (TIER II) (Form 8-K..
PU
06/16SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
06/15SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
06/14SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES  : Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 a Share..
MT
06/14SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.  : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
06/11INSIDER TRENDS : Spirit of Texas Bancshares Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/28SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
05/25SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES  : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Spirit of..
MT
More news