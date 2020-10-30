Spirit of Texas Bancshares : XBRL Q3 2020
10/30/2020 | 03:45pm EDT
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Amendment Flag
false
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Trading Symbol
STXB
Entity Registrant Name
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Entity Central Index Key
0001499453
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity Filer Category
Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
true
Entity Ex Transition Period
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
17,290,133
Entity Shell Company
false
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, no par value
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity File Number
001-38484
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
TX
Entity Tax Identification Number
90-0499552
Entity Address, Address Line One
1836 Spirit of Texas Way
Entity Address, City or Town
Conroe
Entity Address, State or Province
TX
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
77301
City Area Code
936
Local Phone Number
521-1836
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Disclaimer
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 19:44:01 UTC
All news about SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.
Sales 2020
118 M
-
-
Net income 2020
26,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
8,76x
Yield 2020
1,08%
Capitalization
224 M
224 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,87x
Nbr of Employees
402
Free-Float
74,4%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
16,67 $
Last Close Price
12,91 $
Spread / Highest target
31,7%
Spread / Average Target
29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
23,9%
