Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.    STXB

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.

(STXB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spirit of Texas Bancshares : XBRL Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Trading Symbol STXB
Entity Registrant Name Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001499453
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Ex Transition Period false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 17,290,133
Entity Shell Company false
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, no par value
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity File Number 001-38484
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code TX
Entity Tax Identification Number 90-0499552
Entity Address, Address Line One 1836 Spirit of Texas Way
Entity Address, City or Town Conroe
Entity Address, State or Province TX
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 77301
City Area Code 936
Local Phone Number 521-1836
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false

Disclaimer

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 19:44:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.
03:45pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES : Xbrl q3 2020
PU
03:35pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
10/21SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
10/20SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
10/20SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial R..
PR
10/13SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release..
PR
09/24SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/24SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Its First Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
09/17SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 M - -
Net income 2020 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 402
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,67 $
Last Close Price 12,91 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean O. Bass Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. McGuire President & Director
Allison Johnson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert S. Beall Independent Director
Leonard T. Metcalf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.-43.87%224
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.62%160 398
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-28.30%54 790
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.90%51 360
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.39%48 545
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.04%44 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group