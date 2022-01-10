Log in
Spirit Realty Capital : Guidance and Capital Deployment Update

01/10/2022
Spirit Guidance and Capital Deployment Update

JANUARY 10, 2022

2022 GUIDANCE UPDATE

We originally provided 2022 AFFO per share guidance at our 2019 Investor Day. Our tenants,

2022 AFFO per share of $3.52 to $3.58 and capital deployment of

$1.3 billion to $1.5 billion

portfolio and acquisitions platform performed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling us to raise the midpoint of our projected 2022 AFFO per share guidance range by 3.8%

Key Highlights:

Invested $2.1 billion in real estate assets over the past two years

Minimal tenant defaults due to the pandemic representing 1% of ABR

Maintained occupancy above 99% throughout the pandemic

Reduced Lost Rent and Unreimbursed Property Costs to 0.1% and 1.4%1, respectively, below Investor Day assumptions

2019 Investor Day Outlook2

December 5, 2019

6.1% CAGR

4.0% CAGR

$3.52

$3.32

$2.95

2019 Adjusted

2022 AFFO

2022 AFFO

AFFO Per Share

Per Share (Low)

Per Share (High)

Capital Deployment3

$700M - $900M

Implied Quarterly Capital Deployment

$175M - $225M

Implied Quarterly AFFO Per Share

$0.83 - $0.88 per share

2022 Guidance

6.7% CAGR

6.1% CAGR

$3.52

$3.58

$2.95

2019 Adjusted

2022 AFFO

2022 AFFO

AFFO Per Share²

Per Share (Low)

Per Share (High)

Capital Deployment

$1,300M - $1,500M

Implied Quarterly Capital Deployment

$325M - $375M

Implied Quarterly AFFO Per Share

$0.88 - $0.90 per share

1As of Q3 2021.

2As presented on slide 136 of Spirit's 2019 Investor Day presentation.

2

32020 outlook as presented on slide 135 of Spirit's 2019 Investor Day presentation.

STRONG GROWTH AT A REASONABLE PRICE

Spirit's Projections vs Net Lease Peers' Estimates

2022 AFFO Per Share Growth

14.2%

10.1%

1

9.4%

9.2%

8.0%

6.6%

6.0%

3.8%

1.4%

AFFO CAGR from 2019 to 2022

9.3%

7.6%

6.4%2

5.7%

5.5%

3.3%

2.6%

0.9%

N/A3

2022 Total Return

2022 AFFO Per Share Multiple

17.7%

Dividend Yield

3.5%

14.7%

14.2%

13.7%

2022 AFFO Per Share Growth

19.1x

18.5x

18.3x

17.6x

17.4x

4.1%

11.8%

10.9%

10.5%

15.7x

15.7x

15.4x

5.3%

4.5%

3.8%

9.0%

13.4x

4.3%

4.5%

5.8%

14.2%

5.2%

9.4%1

10.1%

9.2%

8.0%

6.6%

4.4%

6.0%

3.8%

1.4%

WPC

SRC

Dividend Payout Ratio4

69.9%

71.9%

76.0%

71.6%

72.4%

76.5%

81.0%

82.2%

68.7%

Note: Dividend yield and AFFO per share multiples based on data as of January 5, 2022. 2021 and 2022 AFFO per share is based on Factset consensus estimates for peers and midpoint

of guidance for Spirit. Our peers may not calculate AFFO as we do, and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be directly comparable to such peers' AFFO.

1Year-over-year growth based on midpoint of preliminary 2021 AFFO per share range of $3.24 to $3.25, excluding $0.06 of out of period earnings.

22019 to 2022 CAGR for Spirit based on 2019 adjusted AFFO per share as presented on slide 136 of Spirit's 2019 Investor Day presentation.

3

3Initial public offering completed in third quarter of 2020.

4Calculated using the most recent dividend announcement annualized over 2022 Factset consensus estimates for peers and midpoint of guidance for Spirit.

CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT PERFORMANCE

Spirit has acquired approximately 27% of its total Real Estate Investments1 since 2020

Retail

Industrial

Activity

Other

Investment

Office

Revenue

Gross

Producing CapEx

-$50,000

Trailing 8-Quarter Totals

Gross Investment

$2,135.4M

Industrial

46.5%

Retail

38.6%

Quarterly Avg. Gross Investment

$266.9M

Other

10.8%

Wtd. Avg. Investment Cash Yield

6.88%

Office

2.4%

Wtd. Avg. Economic Yield on Acquisitions

7.73%

Revenue Producing CapEx

1.7%

$436.3M

$487.9M

4.9%

0.3%

$283.7M

$294.2M

38.5%

$215.3M

56.3%

0.8%

$213.4M

$191.5M

15.0%

3.5%

0.5%

3.8%

41.4%

78.6%

50.3%

66.7%

56.6%

71.8%

43.4%

$13.0M

58.1%

20.9%

49.7%

18.3%

6.3%

100.0%

14.3%

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Acquisitions ($ in 000s)

Number of Transactions

8

1

8

15

9

11

10

28

Number of Properties

27

2

18

99

25

18

31

92

Gross Investment

$205,863

$13,016

$214,313

$434,959

$191,508

$283,676

$291,788

$463,871

Purchase Price Per Property

$7,380

$6,500

$11,851

$4,377

$7,622

$15,670

$9,373

$5,017

Initial Cash Yield

6.69%

7.52%

7.06%

6.70%

7.57%

7.07%

7.27%

6.27%

Economic Yield

7.41%

8.35%

7.69%

7.45%

8.44%

7.84%

8.62%

7.22%

Weighted Avg. Lease Term (Years)

14.7

15.1

14.8

15.2

17.7

13.0

18.4

15.2

Average Annual Escalators

1.9%

1.5%

1.2%

1.5%

1.5%

1.8%

1.9%

1.8%

Revenue Producing CapEx ($ in 000s)

Gross Investment

$7,579

-

$1,018

$1,373

-

-

$2,412

$24,019

Initial Cash Yield

7.27%

-

7.25%

7.66%

-

-

7.31%

8.52%

Total Gross Investment

$213,442

$13,016

$215,331

$436,332

$191,508

$283,676

$294,200

$487,890

Total Investment Cash Yield

6.71%

7.52%

7.06%

6.70%

7.57%

7.07%

7.27%

6.38%

1Real Estate Investment as of December 31, 2021, excluding fourth quarter impairments.

4

2021 ACQUISITION INDUSTRY BREAKDOWN

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Dollar Stores: 3.3%

Entertainment: 0.8%

Department Stores: 4.9%

Professional Office: 15.0%

Sporting Goods: 5.8%

Manufacturing: 21.3%

Car Washes: 1.1%

Office

Automotive Service:

Home Improvement: 2.4%

15.0%

7.2%

Industrial

Dollar Stores: 2.5%

Retail

Retail

Manufacturing: 43.5%

Home Décor: 5.8%

Warehouse Club

49.7%

50.3%

18.3%

and Supercenters:

Industrial

10.0%

Dealerships: 6.5%

Health and Fitness: 17.7%

Distribution: 6.8%

66.7%

Distribution: 45.4%

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Manufacturing: 6.4%

Sporting Goods: 2.4%

Other: 1.4%

Home Furnishings: 2.7%

Car Washes: 5.1%

Dollar Stores: 2.9%

Manufacturing: 30.0%

Industrial

Automotive Service: 3.0%

Early Education: 5.5%

Health and Fitness: 3.0%

6.4%

Retail

Early Education: 2.3%

Dollar Stores: 1.0%

14.4%

Car Washes: 21.2%

Retail

Industrial

59.5%

40.5%

Other

79.2%

Country Clubs: 79.2%

Distribution: 9.0%

Flex: 1.5%

Automotive Service: 23.4%

Note: Percentages based on Gross Investment of acquisitions. Retail industries reflect the underlying Tenant operations, and Industrial, Office and Other industries represent the underlying

5

property use.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 603 M - -
Net income 2021 163 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 5,25%
Capitalization 5 945 M 5 945 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Income Statement Evolution
