Spirit Realty Capital : Guidance and Capital Deployment Update

portfolio and acquisitions platform performed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling us to raise the midpoint of our projected 2022 AFFO per share guidance range by 3.8%

Key Highlights:

Invested $2.1 billion in real estate assets over the past two years

Minimal tenant defaults due to the pandemic representing 1% of ABR

Maintained occupancy above 99% throughout the pandemic

Reduced Lost Rent and Unreimbursed Property Costs to 0.1% and 1.4%1, respectively, below Investor Day assumptions