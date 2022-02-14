Spirit Realty Capital : Investor Presentation Q4 2021
Q4 Investor Presentation
FEBRUARY 2022
UNDERWRITING VALUE
Rigorous underwriting platform, high-quality diversified portfolio and well capitalized balance sheet
deliveringstrong earnings growth
Underwriting Methodology,
Forecast, Implied
Portfolio and Balance
Tools and Outcomes
Growth and Opportunity
Sheet Strength
2
Underwriting Methodology, Tools & Outcomes
SPIRIT'S UNDERWRITING APPROACH
Utilizing proprietary tools and underwriting expertise to invest in high-quality,single-tenant, operationally
essential real estate across a wide spectrum of opportunities
Industry Relevance
Industry
Tenant
Relevance
Credit Quality
Porter's 5 Forces
Total addressable market
Macro economic factors
Financial trends and analysis
Industry lifecycle and profitability
Portfolio weighting and benchmarking
Technological disruption
Tenant Credit Quality
•
Operational analysis
•
Ownership consideration
•
Lease quality and structure
•
Comparisons to industry and peers
•
Balance sheet analysis
•
Regulation and ESG considerations
•
Management track record
•
Corporate health
•
Pricing and expected returns
•
Unit level performance
Real Estate Strength
•
Bifurcated multi-factor property
•
Market absorption, household
rankings for industrial and retail
income, five-mile population and
•
assets
proximity to transportation hubs or
Asset manager evaluation of
retail corridors
building score, real estate score
and replacement rent
CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT PERFORMANCE
Spirit has acquired approximately 27% of its total Real Estate Investments
1 since 2020
Trailing 8-Quarter Totals
Retail
Gross Investment
$2,135.4M
Industrial
46.5%
Retail
38.6%
Quarterly Avg. Gross Investment
$266.9M
Other
10.8%
Wtd. Avg. Cash Capitalization Rate
6.88%
Office
2.4%
Wtd. Avg. Economic Yield on Acquisitions
7.73%
Industrial
Revenue Producing CapEx
1.7%
Activity
$436.3M
$487.9M
4.9%
0.3%
Other
Investment
$283.7M
$294.2M
38.5%
41.4%
56.3%
78.6%
Office
$213.4M
$215.3M
$191.5M
15.0%
3.5%
0.5%
3.8%
Revenue
Gross
71.8%
43.4%
50.3%
66.7%
56.6%
Producing CapEx
$13.0M
58.1%
49.7%
6.3%
20.9%
100.0%
18.3%
14.3%
-$50,000
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Acquisitions ($ in 000s)
Number of Transactions
8
1
8
15
9
11
10
28
Number of Properties
27
2
18
99
25
18
31
92
Gross Investment
$205,863
$13,016
$214,313
$434,959
$191,508
$283,676
$291,788
$463,871
Purchase Price Per Property
$7,380
$6,500
$11,851
$4,377
$7,622
$15,670
$9,373
$5,017
Cash Capitalization Rate
6.69%
7.52%
7.06%
6.70%
7.57%
7.07%
7.27%
6.27%
Economic Yield
7.41%
8.35%
7.69%
7.45%
8.44%
7.84%
8.62%
7.22%
Weighted Avg. Lease Term (Years)
14.7
15.1
14.8
15.2
17.7
13.0
18.4
15.2
Average Annual Escalators
1.9%
1.5%
1.2%
1.5%
1.5%
1.8%
1.9%
1.8%
≥$100M in Revenue
2
83.0%
100.0%
100.0%
89.0%
100.0%
97.6%
95.8%
73.5%
Revenue Producing CapEx ($ in 000s)
Gross Investment
$7,579
-
$1,018
$1,373
-
-
$2,412
$24,019
Cash Capitalization Rate
7.27%
-
7.25%
7.66%
-
-
7.31%
8.52%
Total Gross Investment
$213,442
$13,016
$215,331
$436,332
$191,508
$283,676
$294,200
$487,890
Total Cash Capitalization Rate
6.71%
7.52%
7.06%
6.70%
7.57%
7.07%
7.27%
6.38%
1Real Estate Investment as of December 31, 2021.
2As a percentage of acquired ABR for the respective period. Represents most recently reported corporate-level revenues as of Q4 2021 of our tenants or their affiliated companies,
5
excluding non-reporting tenants.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Sales 2021
605 M
-
-
Net income 2021
163 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
2 966 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
33,7x
Yield 2021
5,51%
Capitalization
5 869 M
5 869 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
14,6x
EV / Sales 2022
13,4x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
94,3%
Chart SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
45,96 $
Average target price
53,47 $
Spread / Average Target
16,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.