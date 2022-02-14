Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRC   US84860W3007

SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.

(SRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/14 04:00:02 pm
45.56 USD   -0.87%
04:56pSpirit Realty Capital Q4 Results Rise; Guidance Reaffirmed
MT
04:54pSPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL : Investor Presentation Q4 2021
PU
04:43pSPIRIT REALTY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Realty Capital : Investor Presentation Q4 2021

02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 Investor Presentation

FEBRUARY 2022

UNDERWRITING VALUE

Rigorous underwriting platform, high-quality diversified portfolio and well capitalized balance sheet deliveringstrong earnings growth

Underwriting Methodology,

Forecast, Implied

Portfolio and Balance

Tools and Outcomes

Growth and Opportunity

Sheet Strength

2

Underwriting Methodology, Tools & Outcomes

SPIRIT'S UNDERWRITING APPROACH

Utilizing proprietary tools and underwriting expertise to invest in high-quality,single-tenant, operationally

essential real estate across a wide spectrum of opportunities

Industry Relevance

Industry

Tenant

Relevance

Credit Quality

  • Porter's 5 Forces
  • Total addressable market
  • Macro economic factors
  • Financial trends and analysis
  • Industry lifecycle and profitability
  • Portfolio weighting and benchmarking
  • Technological disruption

Real Estate Strength

Tenant Credit Quality

Operational analysis

Ownership consideration

Lease quality and structure

Comparisons to industry and peers

Balance sheet analysis

Regulation and ESG considerations

Management track record

Corporate health

Pricing and expected returns

Unit level performance

Real Estate Strength

Bifurcated multi-factor property

Market absorption, household

rankings for industrial and retail

income, five-mile population and

assets

proximity to transportation hubs or

Asset manager evaluation of

retail corridors

building score, real estate score

and replacement rent

Key Tools Used

4

CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT PERFORMANCE

Spirit has acquired approximately 27% of its total Real Estate Investments1 since 2020

Trailing 8-Quarter Totals

Retail

Gross Investment

$2,135.4M

Industrial

46.5%

Retail

38.6%

Quarterly Avg. Gross Investment

$266.9M

Other

10.8%

Wtd. Avg. Cash Capitalization Rate

6.88%

Office

2.4%

Wtd. Avg. Economic Yield on Acquisitions

7.73%

Industrial

Revenue Producing CapEx

1.7%

Activity

$436.3M

$487.9M

4.9%

0.3%

Other

Investment

$283.7M

$294.2M

38.5%

41.4%

56.3%

78.6%

Office

$213.4M

$215.3M

$191.5M

15.0%

3.5%

0.5%

3.8%

Revenue

Gross

71.8%

43.4%

50.3%

66.7%

56.6%

Producing CapEx

$13.0M

58.1%

49.7%

6.3%

20.9%

100.0%

18.3%

14.3%

-$50,000

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Acquisitions ($ in 000s)

Number of Transactions

8

1

8

15

9

11

10

28

Number of Properties

27

2

18

99

25

18

31

92

Gross Investment

$205,863

$13,016

$214,313

$434,959

$191,508

$283,676

$291,788

$463,871

Purchase Price Per Property

$7,380

$6,500

$11,851

$4,377

$7,622

$15,670

$9,373

$5,017

Cash Capitalization Rate

6.69%

7.52%

7.06%

6.70%

7.57%

7.07%

7.27%

6.27%

Economic Yield

7.41%

8.35%

7.69%

7.45%

8.44%

7.84%

8.62%

7.22%

Weighted Avg. Lease Term (Years)

14.7

15.1

14.8

15.2

17.7

13.0

18.4

15.2

Average Annual Escalators

1.9%

1.5%

1.2%

1.5%

1.5%

1.8%

1.9%

1.8%

≥$100M in Revenue2

83.0%

100.0%

100.0%

89.0%

100.0%

97.6%

95.8%

73.5%

Revenue Producing CapEx ($ in 000s)

Gross Investment

$7,579

-

$1,018

$1,373

-

-

$2,412

$24,019

Cash Capitalization Rate

7.27%

-

7.25%

7.66%

-

-

7.31%

8.52%

Total Gross Investment

$213,442

$13,016

$215,331

$436,332

$191,508

$283,676

$294,200

$487,890

Total Cash Capitalization Rate

6.71%

7.52%

7.06%

6.70%

7.57%

7.07%

7.27%

6.38%

1Real Estate Investment as of December 31, 2021.

2As a percentage of acquired ABR for the respective period. Represents most recently reported corporate-level revenues as of Q4 2021 of our tenants or their affiliated companies,

5

excluding non-reporting tenants.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
04:56pSpirit Realty Capital Q4 Results Rise; Guidance Reaffirmed
MT
04:54pSPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL : Investor Presentation Q4 2021
PU
04:43pSPIRIT REALTY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pSPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04:13pEarnings Flash (SRC) SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL Posts Q4 FFO $0.88
MT
04:12pSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter of 2021 Financial and Operating Re..
BU
04:09pSPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dir..
AQ
02/14Certain Common Stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
02/08MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 8, 2022
01/26Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces 2021 Dividend Tax Allocation
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 605 M - -
Net income 2021 163 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 5 869 M 5 869 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,96 $
Average target price 53,47 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jackson Hsieh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard I. Gilchrist Chairman
Kenneth Heimlich Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Jay A. Young Chief Administrative & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.-4.63%5 869
EQUINIX, INC.-20.61%60 464
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.94%38 677
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.73%38 187
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.73%29 693
SEGRO PLC-13.23%20 380