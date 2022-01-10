Log in
    ST1   AU000000ST15

SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD

(ST1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spirit Technology : Application for quotation of securities - ST1

01/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ST1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

103,844

11/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

73089224402

1.3

ASX issuer code

ST1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ST1AB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ST1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

103,844

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/1/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

103,844

Mark Dioguardi

MR MARK DIOGUARDI

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 11/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes



Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

103,844

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities



Shares issued for Nil consideration upon exercise of vested Performance Rights into fully paid ordinary shares.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.220000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spirit Telecom Limited published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 6,34 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net Debt 2022 13,6 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 144 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Average target price 0,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 78,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sol Lukatsky Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Miller Chief Financial Officer
James William Joughin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Wade Chief Technology Officer
Mark Guy Dioguardi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD-6.38%104
ACCENTURE PLC-10.57%234 314
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.08%191 903
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.88%120 916
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.89%103 725
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.14%100 643