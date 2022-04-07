Spirit Technology : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ST1

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD

Date of this announcement Thursday April 07, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date ST1AB PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 13,000,000 07/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ST1

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 7/4/2022

Registration number 73089224402

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

ST1AB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 7/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Sol Lukatsky

Sol Lukatsky 6,000,000

Paul Miller

Paul Miller 1,500,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02443336-3A579592?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification FY22 Performance Rights issued to eligible employees, pursuant to the terms of the Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd Employee Incentive Plan. The Performance Rights vest on satisfaction of performance hurdles over a three-year period (being 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2024), expiring 7 April 2025.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

13,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

