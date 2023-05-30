Announcement: Opening of Dubai Branch

SPK Corporation (headquartered in Osaka, Japan; Kyoichiro Oki, President; hereinafter "SPK") opens a new branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and begins operations.

Dubai is the economic center of the Middle East and one of the world's leading logistics hubs. SPK has been supplying automotive parts and accessories for many years and has built strong relationships with business partners. By establishing a new Dubai branch, SPK aims to provide services that are even closer to the local community quickly and efficiently. In addition, SPK will work together with business partners to further develop the automotive parts and automobile maintenance industry in neighboring countries and regions.

SPK will continue to distribute automotive parts and accessories with excellent quality and reliability, to satisfy automobile users around the world.

Name SPK CORPORATION BRANCH Address 9WA 139-SOP-01, Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA)

P.O. BOX. 54693, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Phone number +971 58 586 6221

