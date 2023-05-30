Announcement: Opening of Dubai Branch

SPK Corporation (headquartered in Osaka, Japan; Kyoichiro Oki, President; hereinafter "SPK") opens a new branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and begins operations.
Dubai is the economic center of the Middle East and one of the world's leading logistics hubs. SPK has been supplying automotive parts and accessories for many years and has built strong relationships with business partners. By establishing a new Dubai branch, SPK aims to provide services that are even closer to the local community quickly and efficiently. In addition, SPK will work together with business partners to further develop the automotive parts and automobile maintenance industry in neighboring countries and regions.
SPK will continue to distribute automotive parts and accessories with excellent quality and reliability, to satisfy automobile users around the world.
|
Name
|
SPK CORPORATION BRANCH
|
Address
|
9WA 139-SOP-01, Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA)
P.O. BOX. 54693, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
|
Phone number
|
+971 58 586 6221
PDF Download
Announcement Opening Dubai Branch
【Inquiry Recipient 】
SPK Corporation
Investor and Public Relations Office
Person in Charge: Nara
5-4 Fukushima 5 chome,Fukushima-ku , Osaka 553-0003, Japan
TEL +81-6-6454-2578
FAX +81-6-6454-2494
E-mail: kouhou@spk.co.jp
Disclaimer
SPK Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 04:08:04 UTC.