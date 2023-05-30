Advanced search
    7466   JP3163800000

SPK CORPORATION

(7466)
Announcement : Opening of Dubai Branch
PU
05/02Spk Corporation Announces Dividend for 2023, Payable Date on May 31, 2023; Announces Dividend Guidance for Second Quarter and Year Ending March 2024
CI
05/02Spk Corporation Announces Earnings Guidance for Period Ending September 2023 and Full Year Ending March 2024
CI
Announcement: Opening of Dubai Branch

05/30/2023 | 12:09am EDT
SPK Corporation (headquartered in Osaka, Japan; Kyoichiro Oki, President; hereinafter "SPK") opens a new branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and begins operations.

Dubai is the economic center of the Middle East and one of the world's leading logistics hubs. SPK has been supplying automotive parts and accessories for many years and has built strong relationships with business partners. By establishing a new Dubai branch, SPK aims to provide services that are even closer to the local community quickly and efficiently. In addition, SPK will work together with business partners to further develop the automotive parts and automobile maintenance industry in neighboring countries and regions.

SPK will continue to distribute automotive parts and accessories with excellent quality and reliability, to satisfy automobile users around the world.

Name SPK CORPORATION BRANCH
Address 9WA 139-SOP-01, Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA)
P.O. BOX. 54693, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
Phone number +971 58 586 6221

【Inquiry Recipient 】
SPK Corporation
Investor and Public Relations Office
Person in Charge: Nara
5-4 Fukushima 5 chome,Fukushima-ku , Osaka 553-0003, Japan
TEL +81-6-6454-2578
FAX +81-6-6454-2494
E-mail: kouhou@spk.co.jp

Attachments

Disclaimer

SPK Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
