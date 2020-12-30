Log in
SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP, INC.

SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP, INC.

(SBEV)
News 
Press Releases

Splash Beverage Group Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Copa Di Vino, Leading Producer of Premium "Wine by the Glass" in over 13,000 Retail Locations

12/30/2020 | 08:05am EST
Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, announces today that on December 28, 2020, it finalized the acquisition of James Martin's Copa Di Vino (www.copadivino.com), adding significant revenues alongside an opportunity to drive the brand and its proprietary packaging technology to new heights. The acquisition notably includes additional distribution within the Anheuser-Busch Network and 13,000 retail locations across various chains, in addition to e-commerce outlets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_002full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_003full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_003full.jpg

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder James Martin discovered the concept on a bullet train adventure through the south of France. A year later he brought the technology to his hometown of The Dalles, Oregon birthing Copa Di Vino - wine in a glass - a ready to drink wine glass that could go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew or glass.

SBEV CEO Robert Nistico states, "We are extremely excited and proud to add Copa di Vino to the SBG portfolio of brands. In addition to numerous retail/off premise opportunities, Copa is perfectly suited for today's on premise/restaurant &hotel environment of curbside pickup. Copa Di Vino offers an outstanding quality product not normally found in the single serve wine segment"

Nistico adds, "As the large venue segment reopens for sports, concerts and other live audience events, we expect to capture meaningful sales volume as this packaging is a perfect fit for stadiums, theaters and other large venues, and the patented packaging technology is not limited to wine. We anticipate making use of the versatile utility here in a very big way as market opportunities continue to emerge and resurface."

INDUSTRY NEWS & TRENDS

According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, wines packaged in sizes 500ml and below are all growing faster than table wine.

Before 2019, spirits did not have many entries in the space aside from a few notables such as Malibu RTD varieties, Mr. Hemphill said. Since then, activity has heated up with both wine and spirits companies moving into the space.

The single-serve adult beverage category - cans, boxes and plastic bottles - had been gaining traction in recent years, as its portable, non-breakable nature made it suited for outdoor events and public gatherings. With such drinking occasions on hold for pandemic safety, retailers have started dedicating more space to the products. In municipalities that have relaxed their alcohol sales laws, the products may now be delivered and are available for curbside pickup.

"In wake of COVID-19, many consumers are unable to experience premium cocktails at bars and restaurants," said Holly McHugh, marketing associate, Imbibe, Inc., Niles, Ill. "There's a lot of growth potential for premium RTD cocktails that offer a similar premium drinking experience at home."

Health-conscious consumers have learned that the single-serve format assists with portion control. Many products are designed to be low in alcohol and calories, further appealing to the mindful drinker.

DID YOU KNOW?

Copa Di Vino is also a notable Shark Tank Alumnus. Appearing not once, but twice on the popular investment platform, founder James Martin knew there was more to the brand than sharks were willing to offer.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_004full.jpg


James Martin with Copa di Vino on NBC's Shark Tank

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_004full.jpg

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev
Learn more about COPA DI VINO on Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/CopaDiVino/

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_005full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/71163_51f3ec0a042e392d_005full.jpg

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:
Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

About Copa Di Vino:
Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder and owner, James Martin discovered the concept on a bullet train adventure through the south of France. A year later he brought the technology to his hometown of The Dalles, Oregon located in the majestic Columbia River Gorge. His passion for wine led to Copa Di Vino - wine in a glass - a ready to drink wine glass that could go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew or glass. Just open and enjoy! Wine is no longer trapped in the bottle!

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com
info@splashbeveragegroup.com
954-745-5815

SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71163


© Newsfilecorp 2020
