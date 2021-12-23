Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Splendid Medien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPM   DE0007279507

SPLENDID MEDIEN AG

(SPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

DGAP-RPT: splendid medien AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/23/2021 | 05:20am EST
DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: splendid medien AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
splendid medien AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.12.2021 / 11:18
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

splendid medien AG: Release of Related Party Transactions according to § 111c AktG with the aim of Europe-wide distribution

Cologne, December 23, 2021 - Mr. Andreas R. Klein, majority shareholder of Splendid Medien AG (WKN 727950, ISIN DE0007279507) and thus related party within the meaning of Section 111a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), concluded a loan agreement with Splendid Medien AG, Cologne, on December 21, 2021, according to which Mr. Andreas R. Klein grants Splendid Medien AG an unsecured loan in the amount of EUR 2.0 million for a fixed term until December 31, 2022. The loan amount is to be paid out on January 15, 2022 at the latest and is due for repayment in one sum on December 31, 2022. The agreed interest of 6% p.a. is due monthly. The Supervisory Board approved the conclusion of the loan agreement on December 17, 2021.

In addition, the fixed term of the loan agreement concluded with Mr. Andreas R. Klein in December 2019 in the amount of EUR 0.5 million was extended to December 31, 2022 by means of a corresponding supplementary agreement dated December 21, 2021. The unsecured loan was already disbursed in December 2019 and, following amendment of the agreement, is now due for repayment in one sum on December 31, 2022. The agreed interest of 6% p.a. from January 1, 2022 is payable monthly. The Supervisory Board approved the conclusion of the supplementary agreement on December 17, 2021. In this context, the existing consultancy agreement with Mr. Andreas R. Klein dated November 20, 2019 was also amended to the extent that Splendid Medien AG, following prior approval by the Supervisory Board, bindingly declared that it would continue this agreement until December 31, 2024 in any case.


23.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
50825 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1261807  23.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
