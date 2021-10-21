Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Splendid Medien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPM   DE0007279507

SPLENDID MEDIEN AG

(SPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : splendid medien AG: Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema and streaming / MISFIT franchise launched in Latin America

10/21/2021 | 06:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: splendid medien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous splendid medien AG: Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema and streaming / MISFIT franchise launched in Latin America 2021-10-21 / 12:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema and streaming / MISFIT franchise launched in Latin America

- Co-production "Liefde Zonder Grenzen" launched in Dutch cinemas

- Start of MISFIT series on Netflix

- MISFIT Franchise: Theatrical release in several Latin American countries

(Cologne/Amsterdam, 21.10.2021) - Last week, the Splendid co-productions "Liefde Zonder Grenzen" and the first season of the "MISFIT" series started to be shown in cinemas and on Netflix. "Liefde Zonder Grenzen" placed in Dutch cinemas directly behind the blockbusters "James Bond: No Time to Die" and "Dune" at number 3 in the cinema charts. "MISFIT: De Serie" started worldwide as a Netflix original in the first season with 8 episodes of 22 minutes each and currently holds the number 1 position in the Kids section and is #3 overall in the Netherlands. Also last week, the Latin American adaptation of the MISFIT cinema hit was released simultaneously in cinemas in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Nicaragua will follow next week. Splendid participates here as a licensor.

"Liefde Zonder Grenzen" (translated: "Love without Borders") - The love life of sisters Eva (Yolanthe Cabau) and Lieke, brother Maarten (Jim Bakkum) and father Ferry is completely different and anything but standard. And yet, despite all prejudices, love prevails... The co-production with our Dutch production partner NewBe is a refreshing romantic comedy that celebrates love and life! Trailer (Dutch) MISFIT: De Serie - Julia (Djamila) and her friends are working on a cool musical with their own music and choreography. In the middle of their preparations, the new headmistress Agnes bursts and forbids them to continue. Her motto is: discipline, good grades and a lot of learning work - and that is not compatible with the work on the musical. But Agnes did not count on Julia's determination. Will the friends manage to perform their dream musical and reclaim "their" school? The co-production with our Dutch production partner NewBe also features the proven and popular cast of Djamila and Niek Roozen in the series version.The nationwide Netflix campaign of the series included a premiere at the Cinekid festival and a Misfit experience Tiktok Museum where fans can make pictures and tiktoks on several locations in The Netherlands. Netflix-Trailer (German) MISFIT franchise in South America: The main character of Julia is performed by Mexican actress Alicia Jaziz, who joins the other cast members from several South American countries with a huge fanbase on social media (63 million followers in total). MISFIT is the most adapted remake of a Dutch film ever. MISFIT#eresotehaces

About Splendid Splendid Medien AG, based in Cologne, is a medium-sized, integrated media group that primarily operates in German-speaking Europe and the Benelux countries. The group markets films and entertainment programs in cinema, home entertainment and television/SVoD, produces TV programs and movies and provides a wide range of services for the film and television industry with a focus on digitization and dubbing. Splendid Film B.V., Amsterdam, a company of the Splendid Group, distributes and produces films for Dutch and Belgian cinemas, for international streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, as well as for local platforms such as Pathé Thuis. In addition, Splendid Film B.V. focuses on the development, production and distribution of Dutch films such as the successful "Misfit" trilogy, "De Grote Slijmfilm", "De Nog Grotere Slijmfilm", "K3 Love Cruise" and "De Dirigent". In addition to a large selection of local content, Splendid Film B.V. also distributes international Hollywood productions such as the Oscar winner "Moonlight", the horror film sensation "Hereditary" and the war drama "Hacksaw Ridge".

For further information please contact:

Splendid Medien AG Karin Opgenoorth Lichtstr. 25 50825 Köln Tel.: 0049 221-95 42 32 99 karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com www.splendidmedien.com Contact: Splendid Medien AG Investor Relations Karin Opgenoorth Lichtstr. 25 50825 Köln Tel.: 0049 221-95 42 32 99 karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      splendid medien AG 
              Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F 
              50825 Köln 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)221 9542 32 99 
Fax:          +49 (0)221 9542 32 613 
E-mail:       info@splendid-medien.com 
Internet:     www.splendidmedien.com 
ISIN:         DE0007279507 
WKN:          727950 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1242556 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1242556 2021-10-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242556&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 06:58 ET (10:58 GMT)

All news about SPLENDID MEDIEN AG
07:00aSPLENDID MEDIEN AG : Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema and streaming ..
EQ
06:59aPRESS RELEASE : splendid medien AG: Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema..
DJ
08/30Splendid Medien Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
03/31Splendid Medien Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
02/09PRESS RELEASE : splendid medien AG: Splendid Film: Successful MISFIT format becomes Netfli..
DJ
02/09SPLENDID MEDIEN AG : Splendid Film: Successful MISFIT format becomes Netflix series
EQ
01/15DGAP-AFR : splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
DJ
01/15SPLENDID MEDIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
2020SPLENDID MEDIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
2020SPLENDID MEDIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43,5 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,24 M -0,28 M -0,28 M
Net Debt 2020 3,50 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart SPLENDID MEDIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Splendid Medien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLENDID MEDIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dirk Schweitzer Chairman-Management Board
Bjorn Siecken Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Drouven Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Kucera Member-Supervisory Board
Malisa Scott Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLENDID MEDIEN AG87.18%17
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-46.19%10 864
TOHO CO., LTD.25.98%8 458
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.90%4 480
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-4.33%3 481
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-5.21%3 141