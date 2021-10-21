PRESS RELEASE : splendid medien AG: Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema and streaming / MISFIT franchise launched in Latin America

DGAP-News: splendid medien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous splendid medien AG: Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema and streaming / MISFIT franchise launched in Latin America 2021-10-21 / 12:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Successful launch of Splendid co-productions in cinema and streaming / MISFIT franchise launched in Latin America

- Co-production "Liefde Zonder Grenzen" launched in Dutch cinemas

- Start of MISFIT series on Netflix

- MISFIT Franchise: Theatrical release in several Latin American countries

(Cologne/Amsterdam, 21.10.2021) - Last week, the Splendid co-productions "Liefde Zonder Grenzen" and the first season of the "MISFIT" series started to be shown in cinemas and on Netflix. "Liefde Zonder Grenzen" placed in Dutch cinemas directly behind the blockbusters "James Bond: No Time to Die" and "Dune" at number 3 in the cinema charts. "MISFIT: De Serie" started worldwide as a Netflix original in the first season with 8 episodes of 22 minutes each and currently holds the number 1 position in the Kids section and is #3 overall in the Netherlands. Also last week, the Latin American adaptation of the MISFIT cinema hit was released simultaneously in cinemas in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Nicaragua will follow next week. Splendid participates here as a licensor.

"Liefde Zonder Grenzen" (translated: "Love without Borders") - The love life of sisters Eva (Yolanthe Cabau) and Lieke, brother Maarten (Jim Bakkum) and father Ferry is completely different and anything but standard. And yet, despite all prejudices, love prevails... The co-production with our Dutch production partner NewBe is a refreshing romantic comedy that celebrates love and life! Trailer (Dutch) MISFIT: De Serie - Julia (Djamila) and her friends are working on a cool musical with their own music and choreography. In the middle of their preparations, the new headmistress Agnes bursts and forbids them to continue. Her motto is: discipline, good grades and a lot of learning work - and that is not compatible with the work on the musical. But Agnes did not count on Julia's determination. Will the friends manage to perform their dream musical and reclaim "their" school? The co-production with our Dutch production partner NewBe also features the proven and popular cast of Djamila and Niek Roozen in the series version.The nationwide Netflix campaign of the series included a premiere at the Cinekid festival and a Misfit experience Tiktok Museum where fans can make pictures and tiktoks on several locations in The Netherlands. Netflix-Trailer (German) MISFIT franchise in South America: The main character of Julia is performed by Mexican actress Alicia Jaziz, who joins the other cast members from several South American countries with a huge fanbase on social media (63 million followers in total). MISFIT is the most adapted remake of a Dutch film ever. MISFIT#eresotehaces

About Splendid Splendid Medien AG, based in Cologne, is a medium-sized, integrated media group that primarily operates in German-speaking Europe and the Benelux countries. The group markets films and entertainment programs in cinema, home entertainment and television/SVoD, produces TV programs and movies and provides a wide range of services for the film and television industry with a focus on digitization and dubbing. Splendid Film B.V., Amsterdam, a company of the Splendid Group, distributes and produces films for Dutch and Belgian cinemas, for international streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, as well as for local platforms such as Pathé Thuis. In addition, Splendid Film B.V. focuses on the development, production and distribution of Dutch films such as the successful "Misfit" trilogy, "De Grote Slijmfilm", "De Nog Grotere Slijmfilm", "K3 Love Cruise" and "De Dirigent". In addition to a large selection of local content, Splendid Film B.V. also distributes international Hollywood productions such as the Oscar winner "Moonlight", the horror film sensation "Hereditary" and the war drama "Hacksaw Ridge".

For further information please contact:

Splendid Medien AG Karin Opgenoorth Lichtstr. 25 50825 Köln Tel.: 0049 221-95 42 32 99 karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com www.splendidmedien.com Contact: Splendid Medien AG Investor Relations Karin Opgenoorth Lichtstr. 25 50825 Köln Tel.: 0049 221-95 42 32 99 karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: splendid medien AG Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F 50825 Köln Germany Phone: +49 (0)221 9542 32 99 Fax: +49 (0)221 9542 32 613 E-mail: info@splendid-medien.com Internet: www.splendidmedien.com ISIN: DE0007279507 WKN: 727950 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1242556 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1242556 2021-10-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242556&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 06:58 ET (10:58 GMT)