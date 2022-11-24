Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Splendid Medien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPM   DE0007279507

SPLENDID MEDIEN AG

(SPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:59 2022-11-24 am EST
1.725 EUR   +7.81%
10/26Splendid Medien Ag : Stefan Sporn wird COO der Splendid Medien AG und Geschäftsführer der Splendid Synchron GmbH
EQ
10/13Splendid Medien Ag : Splendid Performance in Cinema and Home Entertainment
EQ
08/30Splendid Medien AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Splendid medien AG:

11/24/2022 | 10:18am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: splendid medien AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Miscellaneous
splendid medien AG:

24-Nov-2022 / 16:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Contact:
Splendid Medien AG
Investor Relations
Karin Opgenoorth
Lichstr. 25
50825 Köln
Tel.: 0221-95 42 32 99
karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

24-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
50825 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 9542 32 99
Fax: +49 (0)221 9542 32 613
E-mail: info@splendid-medien.com
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com
ISIN: DE0007279507
WKN: 727950
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1496569

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1496569  24-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496569&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 44,8 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net income 2022 1,90 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net cash 2022 3,80 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart SPLENDID MEDIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Splendid Medien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLENDID MEDIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,60 €
Average target price 2,60 €
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Schweitzer Chairman-Management Board
Bjorn Siecken Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Drouven Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Kucera Member-Supervisory Board
Malisa Scott Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLENDID MEDIEN AG32.23%16
TOHO COMPANY LTD8.63%6 702
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-56.01%6 574
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-11.50%3 741
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-6.17%3 133
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-25.12%1 722