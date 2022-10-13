Advanced search
Splendid medien AG: Splendid Performance in Cinema and Home Entertainment

10/13/2022 | 05:07am EDT
EQS-News: splendid medien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
splendid medien AG: Splendid Performance in Cinema and Home Entertainment

13.10.2022 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Splendid Performance in Cinema and Home Entertainment

 

(Cologne/Amsterdam 13.10.2022) – The action thriller "Memory" with Liam Neeson achieved after the start of the release in home entertainment at the end of September very good placements both in the German Blu-ray and DVD sales charts (week 39 number 6 of the DVD purchase charts and number 2 in the Blu-ray charts) and on the digital platforms (the film has been, for example, in the TOP 5 on Apple for several weeks).

 

In the Netherlands, "MISFIT – The Switch", the fifth part of the popular MISFIT series (after three films and one original series), started at the beginning of October. The film unites a new generation of leading actors who, like the previous successful predecessors, are also recruited from well-known and popular Dutch actors and influencers.  In more than 120 Dutch cinemas, the high school teen music comedy shot to number 1 among the current children's films and attracted almost 30,000 admissions in the first days of the screening.

 

The third part of the Slijmfilm series - "De Allergrootste Slijmfilm" (Slijmfilm 3), which was launched in Dutch and Belgian cinemas at the beginning of July 2022, is also very successful with more than 200,000 viewers.

 

At this year's Cologne Film Festival, Splendid Film, as a cooperation partner of the festival, will present the Spanish family drama “Die Insel der Zitronenblüten” ("Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake") on October 24 in its German premiere. The German theatrical release is planned for December 29, 2022. 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Splendid Medien AG

Karin Opgenoorth

Lichtstr. 25

50825 Köln

Tel.: +49 221-95 42 32 99

karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

www.splendidmedien.com

 

 




13.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
50825 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 9542 32 99
Fax: +49 (0)221 9542 32 613
E-mail: info@splendid-medien.com
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com
ISIN: DE0007279507
WKN: 727950
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1463185

 
End of News EQS News Service

1463185  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
