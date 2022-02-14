Log in
    SPT   IL0011570806

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

(SPT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 12:10:16 am
0.185 AUD   -5.13%
Splitit Payments : Cancellation and Issue of Securities

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

14 February 2022

Cancellation and Issue of Securities

Splitit Payments Limited ("Splitit" or the "Company") (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the company

empowering consumers to use their existing line of credit to pay in instalments, advises that it has cancelled and issued the following securities:

Cancelled

(8,400,000)

Unlisted Options ("Options") issued to advisors and non-executive

directors as part of pre-IPO, cancelled

Cancelled

(1,900,000)

Options issued to Executives, cancelled due to failure to meet vesting

conditions

Issued

600,000

Options issued to Executive Advisors whose appointments were

announced to ASX on 20 April 2021

Issued

6,530,000

Options issued to staff under annual awards granted under the

Company's Employee Share Incentive Plan ("Plan")

Issued

2,250,000

Performance Rights issued to executives under annual awards granted

under the Plan

Issued

363,636

90,909 Options under the Plan to each of Dawn Robertson, Thierry

Denis and Jan Koelble (each a non-executive Director of the Company)

and 90,909 Options under the Plan to Dawn Robertson in her capacity

as the Chair of the Board, pursuant to shareholder approval at the

Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 27 April 2021.

For further information, please see the Company's Notice of EGM

lodged with ASX on 18 March 2021.

Net

(556,364)

Securities

Issued

/

(Cancelled)

Splitit considers the retention of key talent in an increasingly competitive global talent market as a critical factor to delivering ongoing growth and success. Aligning key employees to long term value creation via new awards is at the core to building a high performing culture and business success. Splitit also promptly cancels any awards where vesting conditions are not met.

1

For personal use only

The Appendices 3Y in respect of any director interests are enclosed. An Appendix 3G in respect of the Options and Performance Rights issued, and an Appendix 3H in respect of the cancelled securities, will separately follow this announcement.

The announcement has been approved and authorised to be given to ASX by Dawn Robertson, Chair of the Board of Splitit.

Contact Information

Australian Media

US Media

Catherine Strong

Brian Blank

Citadel-MAGNUS

Splitit

cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

brian.blank@splitit.com

+61 2 8234 0111

+1 760 917 3321

About Splitit

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that enables shoppers to use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free instalments using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 3,000 e-commerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D centre in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT. The Company also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker codes SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

2

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Splitit Payments Ltd

ARBN

629 557 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dawn Robertson

Date of last notice

23 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

14 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Dawn Halbrooks Robertson

600,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

500,000 Unlisted Director Options exercisable at

$0.40 each on or before 22 January 2022.

70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.41 each

on or before 11 May 2026.

70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.42 each

on or before 11 May 2026.

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

181,818 Unlisted Options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

personal use only

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Dawn Halbrooks Robertson

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

500,000 Unlisted Options

  1. 181,818 Unlisted Options issued at an aggregate estimated value of AUD$200,000 provided in consideration for services as a non-executive Director and Chair
  2. 500,000 Unlisted Options cancelled for nil consideration

600,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.41 each on or before 11 May 2026.

70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.42 each on or before 11 May 2026.

90,909 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.31 each on or before 20 January 2027.

90,909 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.28 each on or before 8 February 2027.

  1. Issued under the Company's Share Incentive Plan on the terms set out in the Notice of EGM provided to shareholders on 18 March 2021 and upon receiving shareholder approval at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 27 April 2021.
  2. Cancellation of Unlisted Options on failure to exercise prior to the expiry date.

For

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Splitit Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
