Splitit Payments : Cancellation and Issue of Securities
02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
ASX Announcement
14 February 2022
Cancellation and Issue of Securities
Splitit Payments Limited ("Splitit" or the "Company") (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the company
empowering consumers to use their existing line of credit to pay in instalments, advises that it has cancelled and issued the following securities:
Cancelled
(8,400,000)
Unlisted Options ("Options") issued to advisors and non-executive
directors as part of pre-IPO, cancelled
Cancelled
(1,900,000)
Options issued to Executives, cancelled due to failure to meet vesting
conditions
Issued
600,000
Options issued to Executive Advisors whose appointments were
announced to ASX on 20 April 2021
Issued
6,530,000
Options issued to staff under annual awards granted under the
Company's Employee Share Incentive Plan ("Plan")
Issued
2,250,000
Performance Rights issued to executives under annual awards granted
under the Plan
Issued
363,636
90,909 Options under the Plan to each of Dawn Robertson, Thierry
Denis and Jan Koelble (each a non-executive Director of the Company)
and 90,909 Options under the Plan to Dawn Robertson in her capacity
as the Chair of the Board, pursuant to shareholder approval at the
Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 27 April 2021.
For further information, please see the Company's Notice of EGM
lodged with ASX on 18 March 2021.
Net
(556,364)
Securities
Issued
/
(Cancelled)
Splitit considers the retention of key talent in an increasingly competitive global talent market as a critical factor to delivering ongoing growth and success. Aligning key employees to long term value creation via new awards is at the core to building a high performing culture and business success. Splitit also promptly cancels any awards where vesting conditions are not met.
1
The Appendices 3Y in respect of any director interests are enclosed. An Appendix 3G in respect of the Options and Performance Rights issued, and an Appendix 3H in respect of the cancelled securities, will separately follow this announcement.
The announcement has been approved and authorised to be given to ASX by Dawn Robertson, Chair of the Board of Splitit.
Contact Information
Australian Media
US Media
Catherine Strong
Brian Blank
Citadel-MAGNUS
Splitit
cstrong@citadelmagnus.com
brian.blank@splitit.com
+61 2 8234 0111
+1 760 917 3321
About Splitit
Splitit is a global payment solution provider that enables shoppers to use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free instalments using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 3,000 e-commerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D centre in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT. The Company also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker codes SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).
2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Splitit Payments Ltd
ARBN
629 557 982
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Dawn Robertson
Date of last notice
23 September 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
14 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Dawn Halbrooks Robertson
600,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
500,000 Unlisted Director Options exercisable at
$0.40 each on or before 22 January 2022.
70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.41 each
on or before 11 May 2026.
70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.42 each
on or before 11 May 2026.
Class
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
181,818 Unlisted Options
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Dawn Halbrooks Robertson
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
500,000 Unlisted Options
181,818 Unlisted Options issued at an aggregate estimated value of AUD$200,000 provided in consideration for services as a non-executive Director and Chair
500,000 Unlisted Options cancelled for nil consideration
600,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.41 each on or before 11 May 2026.
70,422 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.42 each on or before 11 May 2026.
90,909 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.31 each on or before 20 January 2027.
90,909 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.28 each on or before 8 February 2027.
Issued under the Company's Share Incentive Plan on the terms set out in the Notice of EGM provided to shareholders on 18 March 2021 and upon receiving shareholder approval at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 27 April 2021.
Cancellation of Unlisted Options on failure to exercise prior to the expiry date.
For
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
