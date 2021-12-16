Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Splitit Payments Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPT   IL0011570806

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

(SPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Splitit Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPT

12/16/2021 | 11:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SPTAM

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,000,000

17/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

629557982

1.3

ASX issuer code

SPT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

SPTAM : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190930/pdf/4490dnnb3dgvbj.pdf

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200715/pdf/44kjyx4yl6l3sg.pdf

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02283856-6A997064?access_token=83

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Splitit Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
12/16SPLITIT PAYMENTS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPT
PU
11/16Splitit Strengthens E-commerce Support with the Addition of Wix
CI
09/27Splitit Announces A New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration Making it Faster and Easi..
CI
09/20SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD(ASX : SPT) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
08/31SPLITIT PAYMENTS : Widens FY21 Loss
MT
08/30SPLITIT PAYMENTS : Appoints Interim CEO
MT
08/30Splitit Payments Ltd Board Announces CEO Change
CI
08/30Splitit Payments Ltd Reports Revenue Results for the First Half Year 2021
CI
08/30Splitit Payments Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/06SPLITIT PAYMENTS : Goes Brick-and-Mortar with New Payment Model
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,1 M 74,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Splitit Payments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,16 $
Average target price 0,98 $
Spread / Average Target 518%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Harper Chief Executive Officer
Ben Malone Chief Financial Officer
Dawn Robertson Non-Executive Chairman
Assaf Bazar VP-Research & Development
Ran Landau Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD-83.01%75
BLOCK, INC.-23.78%80 170
FISERV, INC.-7.94%68 440
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-41.10%37 157
AFTERPAY LIMITED-24.15%18 197
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.12%17 475