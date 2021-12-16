Splitit Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday December 17, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
SPTAM
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,000,000
17/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
629557982
1.3
ASX issuer code
SPT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
