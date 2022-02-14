Splitit Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPT

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Splitit Payments Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SPT   IL0011570806

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

(SPT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 12:10:16 am
0.185 AUD   -5.13%
03:03aSPLITIT PAYMENTS : Cancellation and Issue of Securities
PU
02/03SPLITIT PAYMENTS : Q4 FY21 Quarterly Activities Report (App 4C)
PU
01/31SPLITIT PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - SPT
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SPTAM

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,250,000

14/02/2022

New class - code

Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 20 January

181,818

14/02/2022

to be confirmed

2027; subject to vesting conditions

New class - code

Option exercisable at $0.28; expiring 8 February

90,909

14/02/2022

to be confirmed

2027; subject to vesting conditions

New class - code

Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 21 January

90,909

14/02/2022

to be confirmed

2027; subject to vesting conditions

New class - code

Option exercisable at $0.249; expiring on 14

6,530,000

14/02/2022

to be confirmed

February 2027; subject to vesting conditions

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

629557982

1.3

ASX issuer code

SPT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

SPTAM : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/2/2022

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Number of +securities

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190930/pdf/4490dnnb3dgvbj.pdf

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200715/pdf/44kjyx4yl6l3sg.pdf

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02283856-6A997064?access_token=83

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

2,250,000

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 20 January 2027;

subject to vesting conditions

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

personal

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

90,909

Dawn Halbrooks Robertson

Dawn Halbrooks Robertson

90,909

Thierry Denis

T&C Denis Pty Ltd

A/C>

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

For

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02355249-6A1025280?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.31000000

20/1/2027

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Disclaimer

Splitit Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
