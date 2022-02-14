Splitit Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Date of this announcement
Monday February 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
SPTAM
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
2,250,000
14/02/2022
New class - code
Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 20 January
181,818
14/02/2022
to be confirmed
2027; subject to vesting conditions
New class - code
Option exercisable at $0.28; expiring 8 February
90,909
14/02/2022
to be confirmed
2027; subject to vesting conditions
New class - code
Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 21 January
90,909
14/02/2022
to be confirmed
2027; subject to vesting conditions
New class - code
Option exercisable at $0.249; expiring on 14
6,530,000
14/02/2022
to be confirmed
February 2027; subject to vesting conditions
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 14
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
629557982
1.3
ASX issuer code
SPT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 14
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 14
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 14
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 20 January 2027;
subject to vesting conditions
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
14/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
personal
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
90,909
Dawn Halbrooks Robertson
Dawn Halbrooks Robertson
90,909
Thierry Denis
T&C Denis Pty Ltd
A/C>
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
For
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02355249-6A1025280?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.31000000
20/1/2027
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 14
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Splitit Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Sales 2021
11,0 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-31,9 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
16,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
65,8 M
65,8 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
7,45x
EV / Sales 2022
6,18x
Nbr of Employees
80
Free-Float
45,8%
Chart SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,14 $
Average target price
0,39 $
Spread / Average Target
177%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.