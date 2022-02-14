Splitit Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPT

For ersonalp use only

Entity name

SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date SPTAM PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 2,250,000 14/02/2022 New class - code Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 20 January 181,818 14/02/2022 to be confirmed 2027; subject to vesting conditions New class - code Option exercisable at $0.28; expiring 8 February 90,909 14/02/2022 to be confirmed 2027; subject to vesting conditions New class - code Option exercisable at $0.31; expiring 21 January 90,909 14/02/2022 to be confirmed 2027; subject to vesting conditions New class - code Option exercisable at $0.249; expiring on 14 6,530,000 14/02/2022 to be confirmed February 2027; subject to vesting conditions

