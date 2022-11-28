Advanced search
News
Summary
SPT
IL0011570806
SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
(SPT)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
06:59 2022-11-28 pm EST
0.1575
AUD
+1.61%
11/06
Splitit Payments, Checkout.com Sign Deal for Integrated Installment Payments; Shares Rise 4%
MT
11/06
Splitit Payments Ltd Signs Partnership Agreement with Checkout.com
CI
10/20
Splitit's New White-Label Installments-As-A-Service Experience Delivers Impressive Results with OCM
CI
Summary
Transcript : Splitit Payments Ltd - Special Call
11/28/2022
My name is Brian Blank. On behalf of Splitit Payments Limited, I'd like to welcome to the webinar. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Nandan Sheth, CEO and Managing...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
10,5 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-39,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
35,3 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-2,11x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
55,1 M
55,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
62,8x
EV / Sales 2021
11,5x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
85,2%
More Financials
Chart SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,16
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nandan Sheth
Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ben Malone
Chief Financial Officer
Dawn Robertson
Non-Executive Chairman
Assaf Bazar
VP-Research & Development
Ran Landau
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD
-38.00%
61
FISERV, INC.
-1.25%
65 084
BLOCK, INC.
-60.76%
37 906
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
-24.77%
27 500
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-14.37%
14 137
NEXI S.P.A
-38.80%
11 675
More Results
