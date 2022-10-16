Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
70.23 USD   +0.69%
05:58pActivist investor Starboard has sizable stake in Splunk
RE
10/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Splunk to $191 From $200, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/13Splunk Named a Leader for the Ninth Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activist investor Starboard has sizable stake in Splunk

10/16/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard Value LP and Chairman of Papa John's International Inc., speaks during an interview on CNBC on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has a nearly 5% stake in Splunk Inc and plans to push the software maker to take steps that would boost its share price, a source familiar with the matter said.

Starboard's Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith plans to discuss the investment at Tuesday's 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the holding, wrote on Sunday.

Starboard and Splunk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week, Splunk added two directors to its board, including a partner from Hellman & Friedman. The private-equity firm owns about 7.8% stake in the software maker.

San Francisco-based Splunk is searching for a new finance chief after Jason Child stepped down to join Britain's Arm Ltd.

Starboard is one of the industry's prominent activist investors and is known for its operational expertise. Last month, the activist hedge fund disclosed its stake in website development platform Wix, supporting Wix's bid to become profitable.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SPLUNK INC.
05:58pActivist investor Starboard has sizable stake in Splunk
RE
10/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Splunk to $191 From $200, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/13Splunk Named a Leader for the Ninth Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant&tr..
BU
10/12Splunk Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
10/11Splunk Appoints Richard P. Wallace and David Tunnell to Its Board of Directors
BU
10/11Splunk Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/11Wells Fargo Starts Splunk at Overweight with $95 Price Target
MT
10/06US Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Rise; Markets Await Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls R..
MT
10/06US Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await September Nonfarm Payrolls Data; Jobless Claim..
MT
10/06Sector Update: Tech Stocks Give Back Earlier Gains, Ending Lower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 387 M - -
Net income 2023 -739 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 427 M 11 427 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 70,23 $
Average target price 129,53 $
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Leigh Steele President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Independent Chairman
Jeremy D. Rishel Senior Vice President-Engineering
Stephen G. Newberry Lead Independent Director
Patricia B. Morrison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-39.31%11 427
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 704 576
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-50.43%48 184
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.91%42 942
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.66%42 450
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.87%40 382