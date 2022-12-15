Building Bridges: Splunk Releases 2022 Global Impact Report

Industry Leader Extends Impact Priorities Worldwide

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today released its second annual Global Impact Report. The report details the company’s progress across four areas that matter most to Splunk and its stakeholders – social impact, ethical and inclusive growth, data responsibility and environmental sustainability.

“We believe that purpose-led impact work drives business growth and success benefiting our customers, stockholders and communities,” said Scott Morgan, SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Global Affairs for Splunk. “We are proud of our progress in these areas and inspired by our customers and others, who count on us to help create resiliency in their digital operations and interactions. Splunk is committed to embedding important impact initiatives into our decision making and operations to create a more successful business and better world through bridging the data divide.”

The 2022 Global Impact Report underscores Splunk’s dedication to building and maturing its programs and initiatives, powered by and in service to the vision, passion and expectations of its customers, stockholders, employees and other stakeholders. Below are top highlights across the company’s four-pillar Global Impact Strategy.

Social Impact:

In FY22, Splunk launched the Splunk Strategic Giving program, providing over $1 million in unrestricted grants to nonprofit partners aligned with its mission to bridge the data divide– the division between those who have access to data and those who do not. One such recipient is TechVets, a U.K. nonprofit and programme in the Forces Employment Charity that helps veterans navigate the transition out of the military and into new civilian careers in technology. Splunk’s funding and free technical training through its workforce development program enables TechVets to provide no-cost access to Splunk courses and certifications.

Splunk also encourages its employees to give. In FY22, Splunk employees (with matching funds from Splunk) donated over $3.5 million to support over 3,000 nonprofit organizations. In addition, Splunk expanded its matching gifts program to a year-round program, and promoted virtual, skills-based volunteer opportunities. Overall, Splunkers’ volunteer hours and personal donations grew significantly in FY22 – by 110% and 117%, respectively – over FY21.

Ethical and Inclusive Growth:

In FY22, Splunk published its third Diversity Annual Report, reflecting its ongoing commitment to advancing transparent progress on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), highlighting positive trends and areas where more effort is required. The company also rolled out its People Leader Diversity Learning Strategy, which engaged Splunk’s senior management team in key issues, topics and tools for inclusive leadership and managing a diverse workforce.

Splunk is also working to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its procurement activities and build a more diverse supply chain. In FY22, Splunk partnered with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and additional organizations to help identify and engage with diverse suppliers.

Data Responsibility:

In FY22, the company established the Cybersecurity & Data Responsibility Committee of its Board of Directors. Splunk also launched a Customer Trust portal at Splunk Protects, enabling customers and suppliers to audit Splunk’s policies and practices by offering credentialed users access to Splunk’s global privacy, security and compliance programs; certifications and compliance reports (e.g., SOC 2 Type II, ISO, HIPAA and PCI attestations); and standard security questionnaires and white papers. In addition, Splunk engaged in an external working group to identify and assess potential human rights vulnerabilities in the business-to-business (B2B) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sector.

Environmental Sustainability:

The Environmental Sustainability pillar of Splunk’s Global Impact Strategy aims to identify, measure and reduce the environmental impacts of company operations by focusing on climate change, resource efficiency and environmentally-preferred purchasing.

In FY22, Splunk announced its intent to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as well as a commitment to set a suite of shorter-term science-based targets. Splunk’s Global Impact Report provides a progress update of the company’s Global Climate Resilience and Innovation strategy work to develop a net zero transition roadmap and set a suite of science-based emissions reduction targets.

To read the Splunk 2022 Global Impact Report, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/about-us/global-impact.html.

