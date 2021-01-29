Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Splunk, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/29/2021 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) common stock between August 26, 2020 and December 2, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

After the markets closed on December 2, 2020, Splunk stunned the market when it announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. These results fell short of annual recurring and total revenue estimates, and Splunk reported a loss of 7 cents per share versus an expected gain of 8 cents per share. Splunk’s forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020 was also lower than expected. Numerous analysts have already downgraded the stock and cut their price targets. This includes JPMorgan, who was “blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October on the heels of an upbeat analyst day 10 days prior to the quarter close,” on October 21, 2020, “at which the company reaffirmed guidance and stated that it was excited about near-term and long-term growth prospects.”

On this news, shares of Splunk common stock plummeted, closing at just $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020, down over 23% from the December 2, 2020 closing price of $205.91 per share.

The complaint, filed on December 4, 2020, alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Splunk common stock during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
03:51aSPLUNK 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick..
BU
02:01aDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
01/29FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline ..
PR
01/29A NEW FAST LANE TO VALUE : Introducing Splunk's IT Essentials Learn and Work App..
PU
01/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
01/29TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
PR
01/28SPLUNK : Sudo/baron samedit
PU
01/27IMPORTANT FILING DEADLINE : February 2, 2021 Important Filing Deadline in Splunk..
BU
01/27SPLUNKER STORIES : Helina Pontohsupit
PU
01/27NEXT LEVEL AUTOMATION : What's New with Splunk Phantom
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -949 M - -
Net Debt 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 689 M 26 689 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 205,89 $
Last Close Price 165,03 $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-0.83%27 247
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.42%1 802 062
SEA LIMITED10.41%112 346
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.30%110 506
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.17%56 574
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-0.18%52 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ