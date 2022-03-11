DevOps Conferences & Events for 2022: The Complete Guide

Every year around the world, experts at hundreds of conferences and events share the most recent trends, strategies, and best practices for DevOps, IT, and software development. Whether you are looking for a small regional meetup or an enormous global summit, we've compiled the complete 2022 guide to DevOps Conferences & events that is sure to have the right event for you.

Over the past few years, many annual conferences and moved online and unfortunately manage have been cancelled altogether. In 2022, though, we're seeing a shift back to more in-person events.

If you have a DevOps Conference or Event that you'd like to see included in our list, please send an email to swatts@splunk.com with details including the conference website URL, conference name, dates of the event, and location details.

Without further ado, here is the complete guide to 2022 DevOps Events & Conferences.

Date: June 13-16

Location: Las Vegas and Online

Cost: TBD

.conf22 is the latest iteration of Splunk's annual conference. This year, .conf will be hybrid so it's a great event to attend whether you travel to Las Vegas or want to attend from home. .conf22 will have all the fun, information and education that's made it a favorite among data champions in the past. This year's track will include Observability, Platform, Security, Splunk Community, and Splunk Developer.

Last year, .conf21 had 10,000 attendees from 135 countries with 370+ customers, partners, and Splunk speakers. This is the best event to attend for the latest on observability and monitoring in the DevOps space.

Dates & Locations:

April 13-14: Raleigh

April 18-19: Birmingham, AL

April 19-20: Atlanta

April 21-22: Tokyo

April 25-26: Denver

April 26-27: Aarhus

May 3: Boise

May 4-5: Austin

May 5-6: Nashville

May 5-6: Birmingham, UK

May 10-11: Chicago

May 12-13: Geneva

May 24-25: Prague

May 27: Tampa

May 31-1: Zurich (Winterthur)

June 22-24: Amsterdam

June 24-25: Vitoria

July 19-20: Seattle

July 29: Los Angeles

August 24-25: Dallas

September 19-21: Portland, OR

September 22: Cairo

September 29-30: London

October 3-4: Boston

October 20-21: Eindhoven

Cost: Varies

DevOpsDays is perhaps the largest worldwide community conference series for IT and technical practitioners. The first DevOpsDays was held in 2009 in Ghent, Belgium. Since then, more than a hundred events have been held around the world. These events cover IT infrastructure operations, software development, and the intersection between them fondly known as DevOps.

Date: April 26-28

Location: London and Online

Cost: Starting at £512

DevOpsCon is an annual event that will have a hybrid experience for 2022. With more than 20 expert speakers across dozens of sessions and workshops, this is a great conference to learn about the latest in continuous delivery, microservices, docker, cloud, lean business, and more. You can even receive an official DevOps Conference certificate, certifying your participation.

Date: April 25-28

Location: Bellevue, WA

Cost: $1875

Not all DevOps professionals use PowerShell, but for those who do this is the premier conference to attend. Limited to just 400 Summiteers, this technically focused conference is the original community-centered event focused on PowerShell and related technologies. This is a small and friendly environment with plenty of networking opportunities.

Dates & Locations:

Cost: Varies

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)'s flagship conference brings together technologists and adopters from leading cloud native and open source communities. This conference is perfect for anyone working with Kubernetes and other cloud native technologies. This conference is where the community comes together to share their expertise on containers, microservices architecture, and related technologies.

Date: May 24-26

Location: Vilnius + Virtual

Cost: Starting at 270 €

The 2022 edition of DevOps Pro Europe will be a hybrid conference. This conference will cover the core concepts and principles of DevOps methodology. Attendees will learn about many of the most common DevOps patterns for developing, deploying, and maintaining applications.

Dates & Locations:

May 10-12, Virtual - Europe

Aug 2-4, Virtual - US

Oct 18-20, In-Person - US

Cost: Starting at $450

DevOps Enterprise Summit is one of the leading annual conferences in the DevOps world. Hosted by IT Revolution, publisher of some of the most influential DevOps books, podcasts, and courses in the DevOps space, this conference is packed with actionable information. This is the top DevOps conference for leaders of large, complex organizations.

Whether you choose to attend an in-person or virtual DevOps event in 2022, there are many options to choose from to learn the latest best practices and frameworks for DevOps success.

If you know of another great DevOps conference we should add to the list, don't hesitate to send a suggestion to the author of this post at swatts@splunk.com with details including the conference website URL, conference name, dates of the event, and location details.