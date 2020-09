Splunk Add-On for EMC VNX allows Splunk admins to collect inventory, performance information, and status events from VNX arrays or Control Stations. Due to other competing priorities we have decided to discontinue support for this add-on and make it compatible with the latest version of Splunk.

We will be announcing the end of support and end of life for Splunk Add-On for EMC VNX effective August 31st, 2020.

If you have any questions regarding this announcement, please feel free to reach out to your Splunk Sales Representative.