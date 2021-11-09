Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/09 01:04:38 pm
173.13 USD   +2.63%
12:45pEnhance Your Security Posture with Splunk + Google Workspace
PU
10:55aPLAY NOW WITH BOTS PARTNER EXPERIENCES : Corelight
PU
11/08Splunk Customers Turn Data Into Doing at .conf21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enhance Your Security Posture with Splunk + Google Workspace

11/09/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Mark Karlstrand November 09, 2021

Business productivity and collaboration suites preferred by enterprise customers, such as Google Workspace, are central to an organization's operation. In addition to storing sensitive org info, Google Workspace includes settings (e.g. Google Groups) which control access to sensitive data across a customer's entire Google Cloud org (Workspace & GCP).

Collecting and analyzing the audit logs generated by these services is the critical first step to detecting and investigating potential security incidents. With the launch of the Splunk Add-On for Google Workspace, Splunk customers now have a Splunk-supported, high-quality option for the collection and preparation of critical audit events from their Google Workspace deployment.

"The Splunk Add-on For Google Workspace enabled my customer to collect this critical data source at scale in a reliable and supported manner in Splunk Cloud." - Brett Adams, Senior Technical Consultant, NTT

This first iteration of the Google Workspace integration is focused on utilizing the Reports API to collect foundational Activity Audit events including Admin, Login, OAuthToken, SAML and Google Drive. Google Workspace audit events are automatically tagged with proper sourcetypes which are compliant with the Splunk Common Information Model (CIM) and can be leveraged using premium Splunk apps like Splunk Enterprise Security. You can therefore continue to use existing Splunk security content and dashboards to analyze these events.

Google Workspace Activity Audit events can be used to detect indications of compromise and answer key investigation questions, including the following examples:

  • What users have had more than 3 login failures in the last 24 hours?
  • How many user accounts have been suspended in the last month?
  • What user accounts have been deleted in the last month?


Splunk Enterprise Security Access Anomalies dashboard

Splunk is already working on the next major enhancement to the integration. The second iteration of the Google Workspace integration will be primarily focused on collection and preparation of Gmail metadata. The email body will not be collected or stored in Splunk, however, to both optimize storage and limit privacy concerns. Having Gmail header information in Splunk will support critical threat detections including phishing and exfiltration. We believe this capability, combined with the audit events included in the first release, will provide customers a solid body of security data.

We invite you to check out the new Splunk Add-On for Google Workspace and stay tuned - there's lots more Splunky goodness to come!

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 17:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
12:45pEnhance Your Security Posture with Splunk + Google Workspace
PU
10:55aPLAY NOW WITH BOTS PARTNER EXPERIENC : Corelight
PU
11/08Splunk Customers Turn Data Into Doing at .conf21
PU
11/05Splunker Stories Nicholas Do
PU
11/05More Ways to Learn with Splunk Lantern
PU
11/04Detecting IcedID... Could It Be A Trickbot Copycat?
PU
11/04Announcing New Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring Capabilities
PU
11/03WHAT'S NEW IN OPENTELEMETRY : Community, Distributions, and Roadmap
PU
11/03CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog and Splunk
PU
11/03SPLUNKER STORIES : Sarah Scholz
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 574 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 251 M 27 251 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 168,69 $
Average target price 179,63 $
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Merritt Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa H. Carlson Co-President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-0.71%27 251
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.51%2 530 114
SEA LIMITED72.87%189 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC89.32%111 908
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE64.85%83 482
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.95%77 224