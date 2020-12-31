Log in
SPLUNK INC.

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 2, 2021

12/31/2020 | 05:01pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Splunk Inc. (“Splunk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPLK) securities during the period from October 21, 2020 through December 2, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. The Company reported total revenue of $559 million, well below prior guidance expecting between $600 and $630 million. Splunk attributed the shortfall to “uncertainty and volatility for macro factors” that “cause[d] customers to delay spending commitments, particularly for high-value contracts.” However, analysts at BTIG wrote that this explanation “is fairly confusing given that most peers in the software space (and particularly in security software) saw relatively strong trends.” Also, analysts at JPMorgan were “blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October.”

On this news, Splunk’s stock price fell by $47.88 per share, or approximately 23%, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020.

If you acquired Splunk securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -949 M - -
Net Debt 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 877 M 27 877 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 207,78 $
Last Close Price 172,38 $
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.15.10%27 877
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.14%1 676 011
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.419.40%101 075
SEA LIMITED389.18%100 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC94.48%58 323
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.33%53 797
