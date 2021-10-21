Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ingest Actions: Data Access When, Where and How You Need It

10/21/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Izzy Park October 19, 2021

One of the most exciting things about any .conf is the opportunity to unveil the new products and features we've built since last year's event. This year, we return to our virtual conference center having completed two acquisitions and delivered over 43 major releases - and hundreds of smaller enhancements - across the product portfolio.

One of the most powerful changes we've announced to the Splunk platform is the way that our data ingest capabilities set up users for more intelligent investigation and decisive, effective action.

A hallmark of the last decade, at least, is the problem of having so much data, you can't really make sense of any of it. Organizations need to be able to tap the right data to support business goals, to have mission-critical operational and event data at hand, and always while maintaining compliance and data integrity. You should not be forced to leave data behind and create unnecessary blindspots. Just the opposite. You should have greater visibility.

Working effectively with growing volumes of data is now simpler, thanks to Ingest Actions, a new capability that's currently available in beta.* Ingest actions allows users to rapidly author, preview and deploy transformation rules at ingest-time with an intuitive user interface. Customers will also now be able to instantly route data to external S3-compliant destinations for archival or audit purposes. With Ingest Actions, users can focus on bringing their high value data to Splunk, and ensure that data is available at the right time, in the right places, and in the right structure.

Data masking, filtering and routing are all done with simple clicks - no writing command lines, or hand-writing stanzas in configuration files. A common use case we see for data masking is removing sensitive information such as user names. With the new Ingest Actions feature, you simply click to add a new rule, specify what needs to be redacted, and the expression you want to mask it with. You can iterate quickly and validate rules before deploying it in a distributed environment.

Filtering and routing data is also equally easy. Simply select which subset of data you want to route to a S3 destination and deploy with a click! You have now filtered out your less important data, while ensuring that you have access to it should a need arise, such as a security or compliance audit 6 months down the road.

Ingest Actions makes it effortless to manage and deploy transformation rules at ingest-time so that you can make the best decision on how to leverage Splunk. Ingest Actions is available in a preview and customers are testing it in their environments right now. It's another way that we're improving the Splunk platform and the user experience, all to let users focus on bringing in more data to Splunk, to drive great insights and effective actions.

*Features available in preview for Splunk Enterprise are accessible via the Splunk Enterprise Beta program. For the purposes of this release, preview and beta are used interchangeably.

Follow all the conversations coming out of #splunkconf21!

Follow @splunk

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 19:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
03:04pINGEST ACTIONS : Data Access When, Where and How You Need It
PU
11:54aSPLUNK : Announcing the Preview of Splunk APM's AlwaysOn Profiling
PU
10/20SPLUNK : We Proudly Announce the SplunkTrust .conf21 Membership
PU
10/20SURGE : Blue Collar for the Blue Team
PU
10/20SPLUNK : Announces New Government Logging Modernization Program
PU
10/19SPLUNK : Unveils Logging Modernization Program for US Federal Agencies to Meet Cybersecuri..
MT
10/19SPLUNK : Launches Logging Modernization Program to Help U.S. Government Meet Cybersecurity..
BU
10/19SPLUNK : Accelerates Digital Transformation With Enterprise Observability
BU
10/19SPLUNK : Launches New Partner Program for The Cloud
BU
10/19SPLUNK : Cloud Platform Ushers in New Era of Data-Driven Transformation at .conf21
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 574 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 022 M 27 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 167,27 $
Average target price 179,19 $
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Merritt Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa H. Carlson Co-President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-1.54%27 022
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.21%2 308 003
SEA LIMITED81.16%199 107
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.18%103 550
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.26%81 921
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE39.90%71 171