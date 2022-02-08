Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 02:18:14 pm
119.555 USD   +1.51%
02:02pMEET THE SPLUNKTERN : Adrienne Villena
PU
02/07SPLUNK : How to Configure the Opentelemetry Collector to Begin Collecting Metrics
PU
02/04QMULOS + SPLUNK CLOUD PLATFORM : Why Do Compliance Any Other Way?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meet the Splunktern: Adrienne Villena

02/08/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Katia Ratkovich February 08, 2022

Welcome to the next installment of our 'Meet the Splunktern' blog series. This week, we're introducing Adrienne Villena, who was our DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Project Coordinator and recently started her full-time role as a coordinator on the Talent+ team. Adrienne joined Splunk through our partnership with Year Up ensuring young adults equitable access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for all regardless of background, income, or zip code. To date, Splunk has hosted over 80 interns on various teams including Quality Assurance, Cloud Sales, Release Engineering, HR and the IT Service Desk.

See Adrienne's take on her experience as a virtual intern with Splunk below.

February 2021 was when my Year Up journey took off! I had just quit my full-time job to focus on investing in my future. At that point, we had already been a year into the pandemic. Luckily, I was already accustomed to working and learning remotely, thanks to the Year Up staff and my close colleagues who helped me along the way.

In August of 2021, Year Up matched me for an internship with Splunk as DEI Project Coordinator. DEI is something that I am passionate about but knew very little of, so I was curious to start learning. Thankfully I was managed by Julian Green, who genuinely wanted to see me win and supported me throughout my internship experience. I worked with Julian on a few projects that involved heavy research, analyzing, and monitoring diversity, equity, and inclusion metrics with a focus on education and employee engagement. I coordinated weekly updates for the DEI and ERG (Employee Resource Group) calendar, and developed engaging DEI content for Splunk's intranet for 7,000+ employees to access. I also supported various ERG programs and partnership initiatives to build and strengthen inclusion and allyship company-wide.

Apart from supporting the ERGs, I also worked with the wonderful Kristina Blehm on event planning for booths at ERG networking and recruitment conferences such as oSTEM, Grace Hopper Celebration(GHC), BitCon, AfroTech, SWE, and much more. Through those networking events, I got the chance to speak with many young professionals looking to apply for internships. When they asked me about my internship, I was able to provide them with my real-time experience. Lifting as I climb is something that brings me joy, so any opportunity I get to help someone out, I do so.

Because I identified with the Pilipinx ERG, I knew I wanted to get more involved within the community. Eventually, I gained the opportunity to co-facilitate our Halo Halo Ween event in October, which closed out with two awesome DJs sets. It turned out to be such a fun time for everyone!

In December of 2021, Splunk celebrated the DEI and ERG amplification month. It is a month-long celebration that highlights all the great work the DEI team, along with the nine ERGs, have made throughout the year. I was presented the opportunity to introduce the panelist for our virtual Opening Fireside chat on Embracing Cultural Equity: A Discussion on Race & Allyship as well as introducing our Closing Keynote presenter: Njeri Watkins. Both events held highly fruitful conversations, which I am confident everyone was able to take away from.

I realized that DEI work is a tough uphill battle that you must be passionate about. I truly believe in all the work the DEI department does and hope to be back there again in the future.

On Saturday, January 29th, 2022, I officially graduated from the Year Up Program. I can't help but reflect on my entire Year Up journey. I didn't know what to expect, from sleepless nights battling imposter syndrome to being pushed out of my comfort zone, gaining confidence, and meeting great people during the process. This past year was the most challenging, yet the most rewarding year of my life thus far. My virtual internship has been nothing less of a blessing filled with many unforgettable moments and lessons I'll carry with me for the rest of my life.

I can finally say that I've started my career with Splunk as the new Talent+ Program Management Operation Coordinator. I sincerely want to thank the entire Year Up staff for placing me at Splunk and allowing me to become a better version of myself. I also want to thank my Year Up coach, John Navarra, for believing in me, as well as Julian Green and Kristina Blehm for building me up and supporting me. Lastly, I'd like to thank my mentor, Whitney Westmoreland, for helping me with my interview process. I am excited to start my career with Splunk. I have so much to learn, and I look forward to getting started!

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 19:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPLUNK INC.
02:02pMEET THE SPLUNKTERN : Adrienne Villena
PU
02/07SPLUNK : How to Configure the Opentelemetry Collector to Begin Collecting Metrics
PU
02/04QMULOS + SPLUNK CLOUD PLATFORM : Why Do Compliance Any Other Way?
PU
02/03SPLUNK : 5 Management Lessons From High-Performance Sports
PU
02/03Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 2, 2022
BU
02/03QMULOS + SPLUNK CLOUD PLATFORM : Why Do Compliance Any Other Way?
PU
02/02SPLUNKER STORIES : Bill Bryant
PU
02/01SPLUNK : .conf22 Is Now in June
PU
02/01SPLUNK : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. Again!
PU
02/01Splunk Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality For Second Consecutive Year
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 480 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 702 M 18 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,86x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 117,78 $
Average target price 163,71 $
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teresa H. Carlson President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Stephen G. Newberry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.1.78%18 702
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.52%2 256 182
SEA LIMITED-30.21%87 730
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-17.60%79 643
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.20%63 763
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.19%46 820