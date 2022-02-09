Log in
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
NEW: Splunk Synthetic Monitoring Adds Single Sign-On (SSO) and Security Improvements

02/09/2022
By Mat Ball February 09, 2022

Splunk customers are security conscious organizations demanding enterprise-grade features for their global workforce. Today, we are excited to announce several Splunk Synthetic Monitoring updates, including: support for Single Sign-On (SSO) via SAML 2.0, Concealed Global Variables, and an updated synthetic browser version (Chrome 97). Along with Splunk APM, RUM, Infrastructure Monitoring, Log Observer, and Splunk On-Call, these features help organizations who operate complex enterprise environments improve user security and ease-of-use as they test and monitor their online properties.

Single Sign-On to Improve User Management and Deprovisioning

Splunk Synthetic Monitoring now provides SSO capabilities via SAML 2.0, making it compatible with the vast majority of Identity Providers (IdPs), including Okta, Ping Identity and Azure AD. SSO helps users quickly log in from IdPs to easily access and run synthetic tests. Also, as our customers have large user populations across IT Ops and engineering, SSO via SAML helps organizations secure access to synthetic tests by automatically deprovisioning users as workforces change. For more, read the docs.

Securing Passwords and Sensitive Information with Concealed Global Variables

To help IT Ops and engineering teams secure sensitive information in synthetic tests, Concealed Global Variables hide sensitive data such as test passwords and API credentials within Splunk Synthetic Monitoring. These hidden variables are saved and no longer viewable by users, while remaining functional within synthetic tests. Any potential reference of a Concealed Global Variables is also scrubbed from synthetic test results (similar to response/request headers and bodies or in browser HAR files). For more, read the docs.

Monitor Applications and APIs with the Most Secure and Updated Chrome Browser

Browser hacks broke records in 2021. Increasingly, security-minded IT Ops and engineering teams are demanding browser security updates as a requirement in synthetic monitoring tooling. We're excited to announce that Splunk Synthetic Monitoring has updated our browser version to Google Chrome 97, making it the only commercial synthetics solution to provide this latest version. Chrome 97 launched on January 3, 2021 and is the most security-focused update yet, including patches to 38 known browser vulnerabilities, including 12 fixes rated critical or high. Digital businesses simulating user workflows want to measure end-user experience on the most up-to-date web browsers, and Splunk Synthetic Monitoring is here to meet that need.

Get Started Today!

While Splunk Synthetic Monitoring's SSO, Concealed Global Variables, and Chrome 97 capabilities improve security and ease of use for Splunk users, these are just a few specific features of Splunk's comprehensive, best-in-class solution. From advanced web performance optimization, to uptime and SLA monitoring, Splunk Synthetic Monitoring can help your organization deliver better web and API experiences.

Sign up for a free trial to get started today.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 17:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
