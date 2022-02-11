Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Research: The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Teresa Carlson February 11, 2022

Over the last couple years, cloud transformation has become increasingly critical, evolving from a preferable priority to an urgent imperative. In our rapidly changing world, organizations have had to innovate at unprecedented rates - and those most successful are harnessing the power of cloud to move faster and smarter.

But it's more than a simple migration. In helping hundreds of thousands of organizations accelerate their cloud transformations, we at Splunk know that success depends on combining the power of data with the speed and agility of cloud. This winning duo is the key to unlocking innovation, enhancing security and driving resilience throughout every step of an organization's cloud journey.

To further explore the crucial connection between data and cloud transformation, we've collaborated with Harvard Business Review Analytics Services to create Accelerating Forward: The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation.

Last year, we kicked off this annual, research-led deep dive to understand how organizations were leveraging the cloud to navigate uncertainty, enable distributed workforces and meet surging demand for digital experiences. This year's research reveals how organizations are now using data to optimize and accelerate their cloud transformations to continue unlocking innovation.

In this report, you'll get a comprehensive look at the challenges, opportunities and strategies surrounding cloud transformation today - and how your peers are securing, operating and innovating faster to future-proof their organizations. The results are clear: Unleashing the power of cloud has never been more urgent, with 67% of senior executives surveyed saying their organization has accelerated its plans for cloud adoption, up from just over half the year before.

For more insights, download the full report by Harvard Business Review Analytics Services - Accelerating Forward: The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation - and learn how Splunk addresses the challenges of cloud transformation.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPLUNK INC.
10:18aNEW RESEARCH : The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation
PU
02/09NEW : Splunk Synthetic Monitoring Adds Single Sign-On (SSO) and Security Improvements
PU
02/09SPLUNK : Esports Racing Analytics, Powered By Splunk
PU
02/08MEET THE SPLUNKTERN : Adrienne Villena
PU
02/07SPLUNK : How to Configure the Opentelemetry Collector to Begin Collecting Metrics
PU
02/04QMULOS + SPLUNK CLOUD PLATFORM : Why Do Compliance Any Other Way?
PU
02/03SPLUNK : 5 Management Lessons From High-Performance Sports
PU
02/03Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 2, 2022
BU
02/03QMULOS + SPLUNK CLOUD PLATFORM : Why Do Compliance Any Other Way?
PU
02/02SPLUNKER STORIES : Bill Bryant
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 480 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 699 M 18 699 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,86x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 117,76 $
Average target price 163,71 $
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teresa H. Carlson President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Stephen G. Newberry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.1.76%18 699
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.09%2 266 902
SEA LIMITED-26.40%92 529
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-9.21%87 747
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.94%63 516
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.03%47 742