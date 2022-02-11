New Research: The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation

Over the last couple years, cloud transformation has become increasingly critical, evolving from a preferable priority to an urgent imperative. In our rapidly changing world, organizations have had to innovate at unprecedented rates - and those most successful are harnessing the power of cloud to move faster and smarter.

But it's more than a simple migration. In helping hundreds of thousands of organizations accelerate their cloud transformations, we at Splunk know that success depends on combining the power of data with the speed and agility of cloud. This winning duo is the key to unlocking innovation, enhancing security and driving resilience throughout every step of an organization's cloud journey.

To further explore the crucial connection between data and cloud transformation, we've collaborated with Harvard Business Review Analytics Services to create Accelerating Forward: The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation.

Last year, we kicked off this annual, research-led deep dive to understand how organizations were leveraging the cloud to navigate uncertainty, enable distributed workforces and meet surging demand for digital experiences. This year's research reveals how organizations are now using data to optimize and accelerate their cloud transformations to continue unlocking innovation.

In this report, you'll get a comprehensive look at the challenges, opportunities and strategies surrounding cloud transformation today - and how your peers are securing, operating and innovating faster to future-proof their organizations. The results are clear: Unleashing the power of cloud has never been more urgent, with 67% of senior executives surveyed saying their organization has accelerated its plans for cloud adoption, up from just over half the year before.

For more insights, download the full report by Harvard Business Review Analytics Services - Accelerating Forward: The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation - and learn how Splunk addresses the challenges of cloud transformation.