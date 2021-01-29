Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPLUNK 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. - SPLK

01/29/2021 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 2, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Splunk Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPLK), if they purchased the Company’s shares between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Splunk and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-splk/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 2, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Splunk and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 2, 2020, post-market, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results for 3Q2021 ended October 31, 2020 including total revenues of $559 million, down 11% year-over-year and which missed estimates by nearly $60 million, a loss of 7 cents per share versus an expected gain of 8 cents per share, and a lower than expected forecast for 4Q2021, leading numerous analysts to downgrade the stock and cut their price targets.

On this news, the price of Splunk’s shares plummeted over 23% in one trading day from their December 2, 2020 closing price, representing billions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

The case is Pavlova-Coleman v. Splunk Inc., et al., No. 3:20-cv-8600.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
03:51aSPLUNK 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick..
BU
02:01aDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
01/29FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline ..
PR
01/29A NEW FAST LANE TO VALUE : Introducing Splunk's IT Essentials Learn and Work App..
PU
01/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
01/29TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
PR
01/28SPLUNK : Sudo/baron samedit
PU
01/27IMPORTANT FILING DEADLINE : February 2, 2021 Important Filing Deadline in Splunk..
BU
01/27SPLUNKER STORIES : Helina Pontohsupit
PU
01/27NEXT LEVEL AUTOMATION : What's New with Splunk Phantom
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -949 M - -
Net Debt 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 689 M 26 689 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 205,89 $
Last Close Price 165,03 $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-0.83%27 247
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.42%1 802 062
SEA LIMITED10.41%112 346
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.30%110 506
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.17%56 574
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-0.18%52 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ